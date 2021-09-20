Explore Authors Magazine releases its list of hot new books to read this fall

Thirty Dollars and Cut Eye by J Russell Peltz Championship Rounds Vol. I by Bernard Fernandez Roxanne the Green Nose Reindeer by Jason R. Van Pelt

Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new books to read this fall (2021).

Snuggle up with a book from our recommended list of amazing books to read this fall.” — Explore Authors Magazine

Illustrious boxing promoter and boxing Hall-of-Famer J Russell Peltz releases his long-awaited book, Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye, offering a sublime inside look at 50 years in boxing. The famed boxing promoter spares no detail about legendary boxers, historic matches and sets the record straight about the industry in his newly released memoir. J Russell Peltz is the penultimate boxing historian. Thirty Dollars and a Cut Eye is available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere. BennieBriscoe 978-1737569602

Renowned sportswriter and 2020 International Boxing Hall-of-Famer Bernard Fernandez covers 35 years of boxing in forthcoming book, Championship Rounds Vol. II, an outstanding and insightful follow-up to Championship Rounds Vol. I, released by esteemed sports journalist and boxing historian in 2020. RKMA Publishing, 978-0578687308 is available now on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere. Look for Vol II in November 2021.

Rebranding Remy Reilly by Jackie Campbell follows a young ambitious upstart who gets her just desserts in work and love in this fun slice-of-life romance. Rebranding Remy Reilly follows Campbell's previous book, Alicia Darwin Sort's it Out. Ellendale Road Publishing, 978-0578868714 and Alicia Darwin Sorts it Out, 978-0578617213

Drawn out of retirement, hardboiled FBI detective Andrew O'Neil has been tapped to investigate the disappearance of four girls in a small town in this thrilling and suspenseful mystery, The Girls of Webber. An exciting, fast-paced read. We highly recommend. Little One Publishing, 978-1-7374582-0-3

The action-packed WWII series, The Watchmaker by B.L. Blocher follows a Jewish family who takes up arms and fights Nazis in this suspenseful action-packed historical thriller. The Watchmaker 2 follows the family to New York where they are drawn into a world of intrigue when a mysterious stranger arrives on a quest to hunt one of the notorious monsters behind Auschwitz Nazi camp. A riveting and suspenseful historical action that will keep your eyes glue to every page. Emerald City Press 978-1-7374610-0-5 and 978-0-578-65204-7

In I, Vampire by Ian O'Brien, a beautiful young woman learns what it's like to be a vampire when she meets a vicious but smart vampire in this politically tinged erotic horror fiction. Wolverine Press: 978-1-73749200-9

What, Why, & How: Bottom-up Answers by mountain climber and philosopher Robert Wheeler, Ph.D explores philosophical and metaphysical questions about existence and humanity in this riveting examination that attempts to answer questions about the existence of life, a follow-up to Wheeler's previous book, Call of the Mountain. Intriguing! OntosScience Press, 978-0-578-94516-3

The General's Daughter (2021) by T.M Rice is the follow up to Rice's fast-paced 2020 action thriller, The Chemist: The Adventures of The Gray Rider. This one is as action packed and thrilling as the first. We see a movie in the future for this series. We highly recommend this enthralling new book! Stories from Terry's Garage: 978-1734704914

The Redcap: A Sam McKay Novel is one of our favorite books. This taut edge-of-your-seat crime thriller by K.M. Hardy will keep your eyes glued to every page. A brilliant follow-up up to the first book in the Sam McKay series, SCOTS HONOR. We're captivated! Picaty Press, 978-1736734605

Prolific songwriter and accomplished writer, Edward Kenny releases his new book, "Bluebird Songs VOL II", the follow up to Bluebird Songs VOL I and "Lonesome Man on a Hermit's Hill: A Verse Play." Kenny has written over a thousand song lyrics and eight musicals since entering the Broadway scene in 1982. Bluebird Publishing, 978-578806457

Until the Day I Die by George Wood tells the story of a former orphan who inherits the million-dollar fortune of his adopted father's estate. He promises to provide for his relatives, including his adopted sister who has dreams of a Hollywood career, while secretly married and posing as her brother. An enthralling and eye-popping story with twists. COMING SOON, SEPTEMBER 2021 Barberry Books, 978-0-578-94045-8

Veer this way for a break from fiction. Nugae Venales Or "Jokes For Sale" in English: Humor, Brief Essays, and Short Poems by E.C. Walsh are the author's witty musings and clever insights on society, politics, and life in this smart, intellectual take on the past year. We love this book! Dignam Press, 978-0578926483

Suzanne Locascio's much awaited debut novel, Angelina Escapes to Mackinac Island is an absolute must-read. Locascio's action-packed thriller is set during the French Revolution amid royal intrigue, danger, and a daring escape to Mackinac Island from Angelina Savoy's beloved France! via Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and fine retailers everywhere B. Nelson Press, 978-1-7370015-0-8

You will have a number of books to choose from by prolific author, J.B. Millhollin, including the fourth novel in his thrilling book series, To Hide from a Northern Wind: River of Tears. Check out the entire To Hide from a Northern Wind series, and other novels by J.B. Millhollin today. Grey Place Books, 978-1-7358745-5-5

Was Shakespeare an anti-Semite? This age-old question has haunted the author for centuries. Author Stephen Byk offers this critical analysis of the world's most famous playwright's work in Vindicating Shakespeare: A Theater Director’s Study of William Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice. LS&G Publishing, 978-0578871363

CHILDREN'S BOOKS:

Jason R. Van Pelt releases his fourth children's book, Roxanne the Green Nose Reindeer, coming soon, September 2021! Young readers will love Van Pelt's holiday book series that also includes, Party Monsters (a Mardi Gras story), Candy monsters (a Halloween children's book), and Christmas Coupling. Add Van Pelt's entire series to your collection today. J.R.V.P., 978-1-7371572-9-8

My Grandma says the F-Word by Jennifer Neven is available on Amazon with a scheduled second edition to this hilarious and adorable children's book and sweet family story. We love it. JULY 2021 | Shine Bright Books, 978-1-7375130-0-1