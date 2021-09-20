WebmobTech Will Be Showcasing Innovative Mobile Solutions In GITEX 2021
WebMobTech has announced to showcase one-of-a-kind smart software solutions and technological advancements in the GITEX 2021 Global Vision Summit.DUBAI, UAE, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WebMob Technologies is going to be present at the most esteemed 41st GITEX conference 2021 in Dubai. This technological platform is huge exposure for budding IT professionals and entrepreneurs. They can show their work and gain credibility, along with networking with other businesses and potential customers. WebMobTech is all set with its ready-to-launch solutions from on-demand taxi solutions, fintech apps, CRM, real estate lead generating software, online job portal, and more. They are also going to showcase some of the insights on the blockchain, IoT, AI, AR, DevOps services, and other tech-savvy innovations.
At the 41st technology conference, apart from the technology display, one will also witness the revolutionary role of female tech entrepreneurs in building the future. Another new addition to the magnificent tech arena is YouthX which is envisioned as a platform to encourage young talent at the GITEX YouthX Unipreneur program.
Now, coming back to our participation in the prestigious GITEX 2021, some other services that you can get a hang of by visiting us are:
Immersive Web Solutions
Trending App Solutions
Enterprise Mobility Solutions
Ready-to-Launch Software Solutions
Groundbreaking AR/VR solutions
Innovative IoT solutions
WebMob Technologies is going to be present at Hall: Za’abeel Booth: Z5-334 of the Dubai World Trade Centre for you to discuss business, ideation, or just sit and share some entrepreneurial advice. Book your tickets and save your dates for the biggest IT trade show of 2021.
With an opportunity to meet over 4800+ exhibitors, 10,000+ visitors, and other government & corporate officials, it is going to be a mega event. WebMobTech team is looking forward to serving the SMEs and entrepreneurs present at the event. We offer a wide range of expertise from developing to deploying solutions with apt technological integration along with suitable features & functionalities.
Senior executives from WebMob Technologies sales, technical, and channel teams will be present throughout the duration of the show and can be met at the company’s stand, Hall: Za’abeel Booth: Z5-334.
About WebMob Technologies
WebMobTech is an IT firm, who has experience of over a decade in producing innovative solutions with unparalleled quality and performance. It has a wide range of expertise in advanced tech solutions like blockchain, IoT, AR, VR to back-end and front-end development of websites and mobile apps.
GITEX Dubai 2021 Dates: 17-21 October 2021
GITEX Dubai 2021 Venue: Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC, Dubai)
Schedule a meeting: https://calendly.com/webmob/gitex21-dubai
Contact Number: +1-408-520-9597
Email: sales@webmobtech.com
Website: https://webmobtech.com/
