Worldwide Biogas Plant Industry to 2027 - Players Include Agrinz, Air Liquide, Ameresco, Biofuel USA Among Others

Europe to See a lucrative growth during the forecast due to the stringent vehicle emission regulations have resulted in an augmented digit of natural gas vehicles”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Biogas Plant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period. Support by government & private bodies and increasing focus on substitute fuels in order to achieve an imperishable type of energy are the major factors driving the market growth. However, lack of implementation of processes is restraining the market growth. The biogas generation has an important task to play in the generation of sustainable society and decreasing dependence on fossil fuels. Obtainability of extensive feedstock is outlining the future projection for the production of biogas. Worldwide, biogas has been recognized as one of the most upfront means for green energy production. Some of the key players profiled in the Biogas Plant Market include Agrinz Technologies GmbH, Air Liquide, Ameresco Inc, Beijing Sanyi Green Energy Development Co Ltd, Biofrigas Sweden AB, Biofuel USA Corporation, CH4 Biogas, EnviTec Biogas AG, IES BIOGAS, Lusakert Biogas Plant, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Quadrogen, Scandinavian Biogas, SP Renewable Energy Sources Pvt Ltd, Swedish Biogas International and Wartsila.
Feedstocks Covered:
• Sewage Sludge
• Industrial Waste
• Food and Beverages Waste
• Food and Beverages Processing Residue
• Energy Crops
• Agricultural Waste
Types Covered:
• Dry Fermentation Plants
• Micro Digesters
• Medium to Large Digesters
• Industrial Digesters
• Small-Scale Digesters
Applications Covered:
• Biofuel Generation
• Electricity Generation
• Heat Generation
• Residential Cooking
• Transportation
