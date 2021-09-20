Global AI in Fintech Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Machine Learning Applications and Regions
According to Stratistics MRC "Global AI in Fintech Market Outlook Report" is projected to reach $35,230.1 million from $2,617.13 million by 2027.
North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth in AI In Fintech due to the strong economy, robust presence of prominent A.I. software and system suppliers”MARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global AI in Fintech Market is accounted for $2,617.13 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $35,230.1 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 38.4% during the forecast period. Some of the factors such as rising demand for process automation among financial organizations, increasing use of AI-enabled technological solutions are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, the lack of skilled consultants is hampering the market growth.
— Stratistics MRC
Based on the application, the business analytics and reporting segment is likely to have a huge demand due to it helps in regulatory and compliance management as well as in the analysis of customer behavior. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the strong economy, robust presence of prominent A.I. software and system suppliers, and combined investment by government and private organizations for the development and growth of research & development activities.
Some of the key players profiled in the AI in Fintech Market include Ripple Labs Inc., Active.Ai, TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs), Trifacta Software Inc., Data Minr Inc., Zeitgold GmbH, Sift Science Inc., Pefin Holdings LLC, Betterment Holdings, WealthFront Inc., Intel Corporation, Sentifi AG, ComplyAdvantage.com, Narrative Science, Amazon Web Services Inc., IPsoft Inc., Next IT Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Onfido, and IBM Corporation.
Deployments Covered:
• On-premise
• Cloud
Components Covered:
• Services
• Solutions
• Hardware
Place of Deployments Covered:
• Back Office
• Front Office
Applications Covered:
• Business Analytics and Reporting
• Virtual Assistants (Chatbots)
• Customer Behavioural Analytics
• Risk Investigation
• Quantitative and Asset Management
• Fraud Detection
• Know Your Customer (KYC)
• Accounting
• Customer Service
• P2P lending
• Insurance Support
• Network Security
• Capital Markets
• Other Applications
End Users Covered:
• Retail Banking
• Hedge Funds
• Stock Trading Firms
• Investment Banking
Machine Learning Applications Covered:
• Unsupervised Learning
• Supervised Learning
• Reinforced Learning
• Semi-supervised Learning
• Deep Learning
• Natural Language Processing
• Machine Vision
AI in Fintech Market report provides an in-depth study and forecast about the industry covering the complete overview of the market that will assist convey clients and business-making strategies. The industry’s supply chain and market size, in terms of value, have been derived by extensive research methods. Our report enables readers to understand details of the market, latest trends, key drivers and constraints, opportunities, threats, volume and value forecasts, and various investment opportunities for manufacturers operating in the global and regional markets. AI in Fintech Market report also offers company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, key products, and recent developments along with SWOT analysis of profiled players and Porters five forces for deep insights.
Stratistics Market Research Consulting offers market monitoring related to a particular area of clients interest and provides up to date information related to strategic initiatives like mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, expansions, product launches for leading companies on a regional scale depending on the clients subscription period for various industries or markets. Our data is constantly updated and revised by team of research experts so that it always reflects the recent trends and information. We have high experience in research and consulting for different business domains to provide to the necessities of both individual and corporate clients. Our experienced team uses proprietary data sources and different tools and methods to gather and analyze information.
