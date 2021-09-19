THE DAILY LEADER: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

**Following one-minute speeches, the House is expected to recess until approximately 4:30 p.m. At that time the House, will reconvene to consider the five bills listed for consideration under suspension of the Rules. Any recorded votes requested will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.

Suspensions (5 bills)

H.R. __ – Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021 (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs) S. 189 – Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021 (Sen. Thune – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 4172 – To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Aurora, Colorado, as the ‘‘Lieutenant Colonel John W. Mosley VA Clinic’’ (Rep. Crow – Veterans’ Affairs) H.R. 1281 – To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Gaylord, Michigan, as the "Navy Corpsman Steve Andrews Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care Clinic" (Rep. Bergman - Veterans' Affairs) H.R. 3475 – To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Columbus, Georgia, as the ‘‘Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic” (Rep. Bishop (GA) – Veterans’ Affairs)

Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (10 votes)