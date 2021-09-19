Homicide: 2200 Block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, September 18, 2021, in the 2200 block of Savannah Terrace, Southeast.

At approximately 11:36 pm, members of the Seventh District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and found the victim displayed no signs consistent with life. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. A second adult male was located at a local hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedents have been identified as 31 year-old Michael Pate and 28 year-old Djuan Proctor, both of Northeast, DC.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.