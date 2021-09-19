Single lane closure on Hawaii Belt Road over Kolekole Bridge, Monday, Sept. 20

Main, News Posted on Sep 19, 2021 in Highways News

HILO – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) will close the southbound (Hilo-bound) lane of Hawaii Belt Road (Route 19) over Kolekole Bridge at mile marker 14.27 on Monday, Sept. 20 between 8 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. for emergency repairs.

During work hours Hilo-bound traffic will be allowed over Kolekole Bridge by contraflow in the Honokaa-bound (northbound) lane. Flaggers will direct traffic and electronic signs have been placed to alert motorists to the closure.

As a reminder, the allowable combined weight (i.e., vehicle and load) on Kolekole Bridge is currently four tons (8,000 lbs.). The emergency repairs will consist of welding of two of the steel trusses of the bridge to support raising the weight restriction to 12 tons, which will accommodate most emergency and transit vehicles. Ambulances are allowed over the bridge.

The timeline for the longer-term repairs is 3-4 months pending availability of materials. The expedited repairs are supported by the declaration of Hawaii Belt Road in the vicinity of Kolekole Bridge as a traffic emergency zone.

