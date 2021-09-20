HORMONE CHANGES BRINGS THOUSANDS OF WOMEN THE WORLD OVER TO WISEPAUSE WELLNESS VIRTUAL EVENT

TV personality and author, Iyanla Vanzant leads WisePause attendees in a tapping exercise to relieve daily stress. Denise Pines, founder, WisePause Wellness leads doctor’s panel on Women in Transition discussing conventional medicine and natural alternatives to support perimenopause to menopause. Dr. Karyn Eilber, co-founder, Glissant a vaginal lubricant featured in WisePause Lifestyle Showcase.

Menopause Awareness Month is a Great Time to Remind People that Aging Isn’t A Dirty Word And Neither Is Menopause

The reason that our WisePause events are so important is that women just don’t know that there are solutions for them. Menopause and hormones are just not talked about.” — Denise Pines, Founder, WisePause Wellness

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the thousands of women who registered, seeking help about hormones, perimenopause and menopause , help was delivered on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at the WisePause Wellness Virtual Global Experience. The event, which boasted over 25+ leading physicians, functional medical practitioners, and lifestyle experts, delivered much needed information to the audience, many of whom attributed their discomfort or changing body as to something that they just had to suffer through.Says Denise Pines, WisePause Founder, “The reason that our WisePause events are so important is that women just don’t know that there are solutions for them. Menopause and hormones are just not talked about. Because of that, women don’t know how to access experts, they don’t talk about it with their doctor and they suffer silently. My journey into this phase of my life caused me to search for answers, and my search caused me to create WisePause. We want to be a resource for women everywhere—and that’s why we have dubbed WisePause Wellness as ‘The Menopause Authority.’”Apart from tackling issues such as weight gain, belly fat, sexual health, incontinence and brain fog, WisePause also delves into restorative therapies like sleep, mindfulness, yoga and fitness. “Our intention is provide holistic solutions for the mind, body and soul,” furthers Pines. “At each event we introduce new self-care tutorials and methodologies along with support from medical experts.” The event began with a keynote by author, speaker and television personality, Iyanla Vanzant, who led a tapping (or EFT – electronic frequency training) and it ended with a Yoga Nidra meditation.A big hit with the audience was the new segment introduced, the WisePause Lifestyle Live Showcase, which featured 10-hand-picked beauty, personal, lifestyle and nutraceutical products for women 40+.Concludes Pines, “The discussion around menopause and hormones is one that needs to come to the forefront of the public. WisePause Wellness is a vehicle to delivering that conversation. Once women have educated themselves on changes that the body goes through during this period in their lives, the more they can take control of their health.”###About WisePause Lifestyle:WisePause Lifestyle Virtual Global Experience is an empowered community experience that connects women to the best midlife health information, trusted healthcare professionals, innovative hormonal healing therapies, products and services, and to other women on similar journeys. The goal is to help all women navigate perimenopause and menopause with confidence and ease by being proactive with their midlife wellness.About Tea BotanicsTea Botanics is a medicinal tea and supplement company focusing on plant-based therapies for women’s health, including vasomotor symptoms of menopause like hot flashes, night sweats, and insomnia. To learn more, visit www.teabotanics.com or follow @teabotanics @hotflashteaAbout ToyotaWe’re in the business of making great cars and trucks. But we also work every day to apply and share our know-how in ways that benefit people, the community, and our planet in order to build a better tomorrow.

