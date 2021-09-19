Art Shuttle New York – California – New York Will Leave on September 20

Fine Art Shippers has announced the next consolidated art shuttle New York – California – New York, which will leave NYC on September 20, 2021.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art logistics company Fine Art Shippers has announced the next consolidated art shuttle New York – California – New York, which will leave NYC on September 20, 2021. The shuttle will visit Lincoln, Boulder, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Austin, and other cities along the way to the West Coast and back to the East Coast. Fine Art Shippers specializes in the transportation of all types of art and antiques, including paintings, fine art prints, sculptures, decorative art, chandeliers, designer furniture, pottery, porcelain, and religious artifacts, among others. The company provides cost-effective and flexible services aimed to meet any need of the art community and individual collectors.

For over 25 years, Fine Art Shippers has been supplying art collectors, galleries, auction houses, antique dealers, museums, and artists with professional art logistics services. Based in NYC, the company operates all over the US, which becomes possible thanks to an extensive network of art shuttles designed to ship art and antiques safely and securely. Washington, DC, Miami, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Seattle, Portland, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Santa Fe, Denver, Chicago, Austin, Detroit, and Boise are just some of the cities that the Fine Art Shippers team visits on a regular basis while doing interstate art shuttles.

One of the most popular art shuttles operated by Fine Art Shippers is the art shuttle New York – California – New York. The next one is leaving NYC on September 20, 2021.

On its way to California, the upcoming cross-country art shuttle will make stops in Lafayette, IN, Lincoln, NE, and Boulder, CO. In Colorado, it will also be able to visit Denver if required. Other stops along the route are possible as well.

In California, Fine Art Shippers will stay for several days to make art pick-ups and deliveries in and around the Los Angeles area. The company will particularly visit Inglewood, Thousand Oaks, Vernon, and Calabasas. Fine Art Shippers will also go to Carlsbad and San Diego if requested by the client. From California, the shuttle will head to Arizona where it will have stops in Phoenix and Tucson. Finally, it will visit Austin and Houston in Texas, from where it will go back to New York.

The upcoming art shuttle New York – California – New York is the best way to ship everything, from a fine painting to antique furniture to home décor, across the United States without much hassle. Not only is it cost-effective, but it is also safe and secure since the shuttle is operated by a team of trained art handlers. For more information about the route and the cost of shipping, please contact Fine Art Shippers directly.