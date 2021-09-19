Fang Family Announces Donation of AsianWeek Issues to Shanghai Municipal Library

1,500 original editions of AsianWeek donated to Shanghai Library, aimed at enhancing mutual understanding of the history of Asian Americans in the United States

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fang Family Foundation Announces AsianWeek Donation Ceremony

The Fang Family Foundation in partnership with the Shanghai Library announces the donation of more than 1,500 original editions of AsianWeek newspaper publications to the Shanghai Library, aimed at enhancing a mutual understanding of the history of Chinese Americans in the United States over the past 40 years. In particular, this recent donation is one of many long-term cooperation projects aimed at connecting and helping promote historical and cultural exchanges between the two sister cities of Shanghai and San Francisco.

AsianWeek was founded in 1979 by John Fang, a Chinese American newspaperman in San Francisco, with the support of his wife Florence Fang. It was the first and largest English- language print and online publication serving Asian Americans, promoting and providing a voice in the long struggle for recognition of the Asian American community. In the more than 40 years since its founding, sons James Fang, who served as the chairman of the San Francisco- Shanghai Sister Cities Committee for nearly two decades, and Ted Fang, the first Chinese American to serve as the president of a major daily newspaper in the United States, established AsianWeek into the well-known "Voice of Asian America.” The weekly newspaper has been digitized since 2009, with the now-scanned and electronic versions accessible to the public and researched and discovered by person, time, category, and topic.

In December 2020, Florence Fang, owner of AsianWeek and honorary trustee of Peking University, her son, Ted Fang, and Daphne Fang, in collaboration with the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, the Publicity Department of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee, and the San Francisco-Shanghai Sister Cities Committee, generously agreed to release to the public free of charge more than 30 years of original editions of AsianWeek were submitted to the Shanghai Foreign Languages Library. Over 1,500 newspaper were digitally scanned using advanced AI technology, allowing for easy, accessible research and study of the history of Chinese Americans through the archival record of newspapers.

A live ceremony commemorating this donation and its significance will be held at the Shanghai Library on September 17, 2021, 10:00-11:30 am, Beijing time (September 16, 2021, 7:00-8:30 pm Pacific Time). Members of the Shanghai Library, the Shanghai Foreign Affairs Office, Municipal Party Committee, the San Francisco-Shanghai Sister City Committee, the Sino- Overseas Economic and Cultural Exchange Center, the Special Fund of Shanghai Charity Foundation, and the Bay Area Council along with the Consulate General in San Francisco, the Director of Foreign Affairs Office of the City of San Francisco, and the Fang family (Florence, Ted, and Daphne) will be on hand both virtually and in person as part of the presentation.

Founded in 1979 in San Francisco, AsianWeek proudly served as the first and largest English- language print and online publication in the United States serving the Asian American community. Through the lens of its Asian American journalists and staff, it chronicled the growth and development of Asian America within American history. Today, AsianWeek’s mission through its database project is to celebrate and preserve post-1965 Asian American history by connecting the Asian American community to the narratives, perspectives and lenses of Asian American storytellers, newsmakers and community members.

