Promoting eco-friendliness through cleanliness with Equinox Cleaning
NUTLEY, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the Earth under threat of the Ozone layer depleting and the marine and wildlife at risk, a call to sustainability is essential. It is much needed that someone leads the pathway in promoting eco-friendliness. Here, Equinox Cleaning is bringing about a positive change with the help of the services it provides and the cleaning products that it uses.
Equinox Cleaning is located in the heart of New Jersey, and it is renowned among its consumer base for the quality cleaning services it has to offer. The Company strives to use robust, hard-wearing, yet gentle to the environment at large. They are committed to protecting the Earth in every way they can. Their latest product, the "EPIX360 Cordless Handlet TruElectrostatic™ Disinfectant Sprayer," is known for being eco-friendly. It has a long-lasting battery and can easily cover an area of up to 4000 square feet.
Equinox Cleaning consists of individuals who want to achieve the aim of sustainability with the cleaning practices that they use. They want to ensure that the products they utilize are not detrimental to the environment at any cost. This noble aim, combined with the Company's aim to endow its customers with the most outstanding cleaning services, is particularly noteworthy. The Company has services such as Seasonal Cleaning, Deep Cleaning, Last-Minute Cleaning, and many more. It is entirely up to the customers to decide what suits them.
The founders behind this Company always had a keen eye for detail. Those two friends, therefore, founded this Company together, which too has a sharp look.
The Company specializes in removing any dust particles and bacteria whatsoever and makes the premises feeling anew. What distinguishes this company from others is that Equinox is not one to neglect customer satisfaction. For them, this tops everything else on the list. The Company is driven by its passion for cleaning, not by any monetary factors. If the consumers aren't happy, then neither is Equinox.
In light of COVID-19, Equinox has taken numerous safety and precautionary measures while continuing to perform its job seamlessly well. Equinox has passionate hygiene lovers in its vicinity who will do anything to clean one's premises. All that is required is that they are given a chance. They assure not to disappoint.
The Company is also highly active on social media. They have Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn accounts that illuminate effective yet safe to use cleaning strategies and processes. The motive behind it is to educate customers and to form long-lasting, cordial relationships with them.
For extreme hygiene enthusiasts, Equinox also offers its blog posts on open display. They can be easily found on the Company's website and suggest an insight into how the Company operates and what cleaning techniques it uses.
For more information and package rates, please visit www.equinoxcleaning.net.
