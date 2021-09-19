New Tik-Tok channel explores humanity through unique lens

Tarek Alduaij tackles the realities of this life and beyond with honest conversations on the hottest new social media platform

Love is to respect and accept a human being enough so that we can forgive whatever that human being does” — Tarek Alduaij

KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT , September 19, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the depth and breadth of the modern social media landscape, even the most unique and bold views can sometimes be drowned out, but with Swiss-born author and voice-over artist Tarek Alduaij ’s newest endeavor, he is poised to become a clarion voice that stands above the typical chatter.Launching a channel on TikTok in August, Alduaij has already tackled a wide variety of topics in an interview format from his home in Kuwait.“I am open to almost any topic on my new channel,” Alduaij said. “From my personal experience of jumping out of airplanes to my thoughts on heaven, I take a balanced and well thought out approach to my advice that is entertaining and educational.”From the mundane to connecting with other dimensions, the topics covered on the channel are designed to keep the audience wanting more while also exploring the farthest reaches of Alduaij’s experience.Currently living in Kuwait, he is truly a world traveler, hailing as a youth from Switzerland, where he attended a private board school, to university in London and his current home country, he boasts a point of view rare on any social media channel.Added to the complex but straightforward ideas on the topics Alduaij discusses on the channel, a resonating personal view tempered by life experiences allows the audience to come to understand his distinctive take on his topics.And refreshingly, Alduaij takes time to reflect on each topic and shares answer open and honestly.Most importantly, he presents objectively, allowing the audience to draw their conclusions while coming away from each video with a robust understanding of the topic.Among the topics that have already been featured on the channel include love, alien life and meditation, but that is just the beginning.And early reviews have been overwhelmingly positive.- - Continues - -“I found the content riveting,” said one commentator. “Tarek is a man that has experienced so much and lived many places and I find his meditation techniques incredibly helpful instilling my mind.”“I like the fact that Tarek is very open in sharing his personal experiences with complete honesty and transparency,” said another commentator. “I love the fact that he was very candid when he shared his experience jumping out of an airplane.”Alduaij recounts that experience by sharing how exciting it was at the time, but how with later reflection, the dangers were more perceptible and is not something he would do again unnecessarily.Sometimes the videos have a more practical take, for example, during one video he shares his views on living in London.“It’s a lively city,” Alduaij said. “It’s a burst of energy over there. You meet so many people from different backgrounds. It’s an international city, truly.”He said he was delighted with his choice to go to school there, as they push deep study into subjects.But not all subjects are without controversy.Alduaij tackles the death penalty in one video, flatly stating he believes the government and society should take care of people to help them rehabilitate in order to heal, rather than punish them.“I think people can definitely be rehabilitated,” Alduaij said. “But if the society doesn’t change and you place these people back in a corrupt society they are definitely going to fall back and repeat the bad things that they do.”He even delves into the theory of global warming and the steps being taken to help improve the world, suggest if the world cared enough, positive change can happen.

Tarek Alduaij can be found on TikTok at @tarekalduaij