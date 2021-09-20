Cognecto Launches New Product - Enabling AI for Heavy Equipments in Mining, Construction and Logistics.

Cognecto Launches Edge Device to Deliver Fully Integrated Fleet Management Platform Edge device built on cutting edge AI and cellular technology that operate in demanding working conditions of mining, material handling, and construction. Cognecto Fleet Management Platform

Cognecto Edge device built on AI and latest cellular technology can operate in demanding working environments of mining, material handling, and construction.

Integrating our edge device makes the solution more secure and easy to install. We can process information at the edge eliminating the need to transfer all the data into the cloud.” — Rohet Sareen, Head of Business Development, Cognecto

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cognecto announced its launch of a new product called Cognecto Machine Link - custom-built for demanding environments of mining, material handling, construction, and logistics.

Cognecto Machine Link will enable fleet owners to retrofit new and aged equipment with relevant sensors. It comes with the inbuilt capabilities of an advanced IoT device and easy to integrate Tyre Pressure sensors, Fuel sensors, Load sensors, RFID sensors, and open channels to tap into the various electrical and mechanical sensors.

The modular design of the edge device helps customize the sensor inputs as per customer requirements and delivers the financial return (ROI) within few months. The base model enables connecting all the assets at the site to ensure visibility to complete material/process flow.

Cognecto Machine Link is pre-configured to connect with the Fleet Management Platform and it will reduce the deployment time. It will help Cognecto to remotely manage and upgrade the installed device without complex local support.

Its multiple channel capability allows connectivity through protocols like RS232, RS485, Bluetooth, and various analogue and digital signals. The edge computing capability will eliminate the need to transfer all the data into the cloud.

Cognecto Fleet Management platform is used by several customers globally. The latest edge device will enhance the security and reliability of the solution. It will also help the fleet management ecosystem by providing a plug-and-play approach to integrate their sensor into a standard Edge device and provide quick value validation for customers.



About Cognecto:

Founded by a passionate team of industry professionals in June 2019, Cognecto is India’s leading AI-based technology platform that provides real-time analytics solutions and managed services related to heavy equipment. Through Cognecto monitoring solutions, operators and site engineers can access high-level production metrics, KPIs, and other key performance indicators through a well-integrated, easy-to-implement, and zero-tech footprint AI platform.

The company aims to reduce the environmental impact of its partner companies by providing a world-class Heavy Equipment Monitoring Solution that includes equipment tracking devices and offers advanced analytics capabilities.

For more information, visit www.cognecto.com/