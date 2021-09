Derby / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A503222

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/18/2021 at approximately 1630 hours

STREET: Vermont Route 242

TOWN: Jay

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Stateside Road

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harrington Dunbar

AGE: 72

SEAT BELT? No

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Worcester, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2001

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Tahoe

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Brett Farrow

AGE: 47

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Holland, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2012

VEHICLE MAKE: Chrysler

VEHICLE MODEL: 200

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Moderate

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On 9/18/2021, at approximately 1630 hours, Vermont Troopers

began responding to a two vehicle crash on Vermont Route 242 at the intersection

of Stateside Road in the town of Jay, VT. Investigation revealed that Harrington

Dunbar (72) was turning onto Vermont Route 242 from Stateside Road when she

failed to yield to traffic with the right of way. Brett Farrow (47),

subsequently struck Dunbar's vehicle after it pulled out in front of him.

COURT ACTION: No

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

Vermont State Police – Troop A East

35 Crawford Road

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881