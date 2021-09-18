Submit Release
News Search

There were 126 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,317 in the last 365 days.

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of G Street, Southwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announced an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Friday, September 17, 2021, in the 300 block of G Street, Southwest.

 

At approximately 4:15 pm, the suspect and the victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. During the argument, the suspect brandished a knife and assaulted the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.  The victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

 

On Friday, September 17, 2021, 42 year-old Ny’Tina Walker of Southwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).

You just read:

Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 300 Block of G Street, Southwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.