Golden Door Eleven
Golden Door Eleven compilation album, a compilation by Big Biggie a.k.a Nathaniel Moikabi, was released last month, featuring 14 songs.RAMOTSWA, SOUTH EAST, BOTSWANA, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Golden Door Eleven compilation album, a compilation by Big Biggie a.k.a Nathaniel Moikabi, was released last month, featuring 14 songs including “For Men” by DJ Msoja SA, “Better Days Are Coming” by Baskho Bw DJ, “Don’t Be A Stranger” by Cartoon, “Cool” by Magnus, and Unread featuring Alessia Labate, “Found You” by Time To Talk and Avaya featuring Ryvn and more.
Other artists featured on the album include Ketso SA, Vida Soul, Theo Smart, Pablo SA, Tylen Blaid, Shathi, Girly, Roses, and BT On Beat.
Golden Door Eleven was released on August 27, 2021. You can order it now.
Here is the tracklist:
Dj Msoja SA – For Men
Dj Msoja SA – Kill Order (feat. Ketso SA)
Baskho Bw DJ – Better Days Are Coming
Dj Msoja SA – Take Off
Dj Msoja SA – Believe (feat. Vida Soul)
Baskho Bw DJ – Hamba Nami (feat. Theo Smart & BT On Beat)
Dj Msoja SA – Animal
Dj Msoja SA – Planet Afro (feat. Pablo SA)
Baskho Bw DJ – Masgirlo (feat. Tylen Blaid, Shathi & Girly)
Cartoon – Don’t Be A Stranger (Instrumental)
Magnus and Unread – Cool (feat. Alessia Labate)
Cartoon – Don’t Be A Stranger
Time To Talk and Avaya – Found You (feat. Ryvn)
Time To Talk – Bittersweet (feat. Roses)
