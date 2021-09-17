Submit Release
News Search

There were 566 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 194,878 in the last 365 days.

VT Route 102, Lemington - Closure

State of Vermont  

Department of Public Safety  

Vermont State Police  

Derby Barracks 

  

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification 

  

VT Route 102 in Lemington, about a mile south of the Columbia Covered Bridge is closed due to a vehicle crash.  There is no current estimate on the duration of the incident, and specific details on the crash are not yet available. 

 

Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.   

  

Please drive carefully.

 

 

