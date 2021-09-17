VT Route 102, Lemington - Closure

VT Route 102 in Lemington, about a mile south of the Columbia Covered Bridge is closed due to a vehicle crash. There is no current estimate on the duration of the incident, and specific details on the crash are not yet available.
Motorists should avoid the area and expect delays, please seek alternate routes at this time.
