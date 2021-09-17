THE WEEKLY LEADER: FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 17, 2021

Legislative Program – 51600 | Floor Information – 57400 | Whip Information – 63210
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2021
On Monday, the House will meet at 2:00 p.m. for legislative business, with votes postponed until 6:30 p.m.
Suspensions (5 bills)
H.R. __ – Department of Veterans Affairs Expiring Authorities Act of 2021 (Rep. Mrvan – Veterans’ Affairs)
S. 189 – Veterans’ Compensation Cost-of-Living Adjustment Act of 2021 (Sen. Thune – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 4172 – To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Aurora, Colorado, as the ‘‘Lieutenant Colonel John W. Mosley VA Clinic’’ (Rep. Crow – Veterans’ Affairs)
H.R. 1281 – To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Gaylord, Michigan, as the "Navy Corpsman Steve Andrews Department of Veterans Affairs Health Care Clinic" (Rep. Bergman - Veterans' Affairs)
H.R. 3475 – To name the Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic in Columbus, Georgia, as the ‘‘Robert S. Poydasheff VA Clinic” (Rep. Bishop (GA) – Veterans’ Affairs)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21, 2021 AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK
On Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for Morning Hour debate and 12:00 p.m. for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business.
H.R. __ – An act making continuing appropriations for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2022, and for providing emergency assistance, and for other purposes (Rep. DeLauro – Appropriations) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 4350 – National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2022 (Rep. Smith (WA) – Armed Services) (Subject to a Rule)
H.R. 3755 – Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021 (Rep. Chu – Energy and Commerce) (Subject to a Rule)
Additional Legislative Items Are Possible
Possible Passage of Postponed Suspensions (10 votes)
S. 848 – Consider Teachers Act of 2021 (Sen. Braun – Education and Labor)
S. 1828 – HAVANA Act of 2021 (Sen. Collins – Foreign Affairs)
H.R. 1154 – Great Dismal Swamp National Heritage Area Act (Rep. McEachin – Natural Resources)
H.R. 3533 – To establish occupational series for Federal positions in software development, software engineering, data science, and data management, and for other purposes, as amended (Rep. Obernolte – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 3599 – Federal Rotational Cyber Workforce Program Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Khanna – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 1204 – District of Columbia Chief Financial Officer Salary Home Rule Act, as amended (Rep. Norton – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 978 – Chai Suthammanont Remembrance Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
H.R. 2617 – Performance Enhancement Reform Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Oversight and Reform)
S. 2382 – To authorize the National Cyber Director to accept details from other elements of the Federal Government on nonreimbursable basis, and for other purposes (Sen. Portman – Oversight and Reform)
Additional Floor Information
The Rules Committee is scheduled to meet on the following day:
Monday, September 20, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. to report a Rule for H.R. 3755, H.R. __,and H.R. 4350. Amendments to H.R. 4350 were due to Rules at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.
