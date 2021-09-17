Local Entrepreneur Forms A+R Investment Holdings to Make Local Northern Michigan Investments
I see tremendous potential with such diverse business & industry in the area. When I began looking at new business and investment opportunities, I couldn’t think of a better place to begin my search.”TRAVERSE CITY, MI, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local entrepreneur and Interlochen resident Rachel Ray has formed her new enterprise A+R Investment Holdings, LLC (“A+R”) in Traverse City, MI. This Michigan native has identified and is currently reviewing many small business opportunities within this region of the state. She formed A+R to take advantage of these opportunities to grow her enterprise and put more economic drivers back into the local economy. “As I move around the region, I see tremendous potential with such diverse business and industry in the area,” states Founder and CEO Rachel Ray. “I love Michigan, it’s my home, and when I began looking at new business and investment opportunities, I couldn’t think of a better place to begin my search.”
— Rachel Ray, Founder and CEO
When created, along with a regional focus, A+R designated areas with which to seek business investments that cover a wide range of industries in which the group’s collective experiences and skill sets intersect. Those current industries of interest include, but certainly are not limited to existing operations in food service, consumer products and services, real estate and wholesale manufacturing and distribution. In addition, A+R will be looking to develop and grow new businesses in the area from the ground up and is currently developing several potential brands for launch in late 2021 or early 2022. “First and foremost, our objective with the company is to build a robust and diverse portfolio of companies that will drive greater economic development throughout the region,” states Ray. “With so much loss during the preceding two years of a global pandemic, the opportunities to grow sustainable operations are available now, and it is my hope that Northern Michigan gets to participate in the inevitable growth to take place.”
ABOUT A+R INVESTMENT HOLDINGS, LLC
A+R Investment Holdings, LLC, founded in 2021 by CEO Rachel Ray, is a strategic investment company designed to make investments in, and operate small businesses principally in Northern Michigan as well as seeking to develop and grow new brands nationally. For more information go to www.arinvestments.co.
