Gradient LIVE Budget Calculator: The transparent tool that budgets livestream production costs instantaneously
EINPresswire.com/ -- These days, every coms manager and event producer is tasked with planning fully virtual events or secure contingency livestream options. Relying on professionals to prevent brand-busting (and career-cutting) live fails is a wise-investment. Yet a livestreamed show is a whole different ball game than an in-person event and many are struggling to get clear and quick budgets from vendors across the USA. Enter Gradient LIVE with its newly launched livestream production Budget Calculator.
The instantaneous quote takes you step by step through the options that can affect a livestream budget, allowing users to understand how their decisions will affect their project bottom line. From the location of the show, to the number of speakers, to the need for customized backgrounds, every simple question directs users to their optimal budget.
Recently ranked at the 4th position by Eventex for “The Top 150 Event Organizer And Agencies In The USA For 2021”, Gradient can be contacted for any request about experiential, livestream events related, by email at info@wearegradient.com or directly via Calendly for a direct call with a sales representative.
Founded in 2010, Gradient Experiential is a creative agency with experiential marketing at its core, founded on the belief that strong emotions generated during an experience create longer-lasting connections between humans and brands.
From livestream to IRL (in real life) experiences and all the content that supports them, Gradient empowers clients to thrive in a world that constantly evolves.
Alexandra Casagrande
Alexandra Casagrande
Gradient Experiential
+1 212-997-9742
