MDAR Announces the Opening of the Massachusetts State Exposition Building for the 2021 “Big E” Fair 

West Springfield — In collaboration with the Eastern States Exposition, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) today announced the annual opening of the Massachusetts State Exposition Building during the “Big E” fair. This year, the 2021 “Big E” Fair will run from Friday, September 17, 2021, through Sunday, October 3, 2021. The Massachusetts State Exposition Building is one of six original statehouse replicas representing each of the New England states that are located on the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds’ “Avenue of States.” The mission of the Massachusetts building is to showcase Massachusetts agriculture, culture, commerce, and tourism through informational, educational, promotional, and retail exhibits. Additionally, in 2019, the Massachusetts States Exposition Building celebrated its 100-year anniversary.

“Following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially excited to celebrate the Big E fair and showcase much of what makes the Commonwealth so special,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux. “Importantly, the public will be able to visit the Massachusetts Building, which is open for business and happy to provide everyone with a sampling of Massachusetts’ agriculture, culture, tourism and commerce sectors.”

Attendees of the 2021 “Big E” fair can visit over 30 vendors including small business owners, agricultural commodity groups, commercial vendors, and state organizations located within the Massachusetts Building. Visitors can also expect to find a wide variety of products, including clam chowder, apples, Finnish pancakes, honey, chili, fruit, maple syrup, candles, soaps, chocolate, jewelry, photography, dips, lobster rolls, kettle corn, smoothies, sandwiches, ice cream, and more.

“We are delighted to welcome back The Big E, New England’s premier agricultural fair since 1919,” said Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism Executive Director Keiko Orrall. “As the largest event of its kind on the East Coast, this iconic event attracts a strong drive-market of visitors from the New England and Mid-Atlantic states in particular. The Big E provides a tangible economic boost to our tourism industry and gives visitors yet another reason to visit Massachusetts.”

Special days for the Massachusetts Building will include Military Day on Friday, September 17, 2021, Massachusetts Day on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and Harvest New England Day on Friday, October 1, 2021. Below is a list of this year’s Massachusetts State Exposition Building vendors for the 17-day fair:

Scroll left Scroll right Company Town Amy's All-Natural Soaps New Braintree Andrew Gordon Jewelry Holyoke Carol's Original Kettle Korn Thorndike Fan Favorite, Inc DBA I Love Boston Sports West Roxbury FinnCakes Ludlow Hampden County Beekeepers East Longmeadow Hardwick Vineyards & Winery, LLC Hardwick Jay's Wicked Gourmet Ware Koffee Kup Bakery Springfield Kringle Candle, Co. Bernardston Macken Sliders Southwick Main Street Deli- Full name RCM Inc. DBA Main St Deli Agawam Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) Boston Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR) Boston Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS) Stow Massachusetts Farmers Markets Waltham Massachusetts Maple Producers Association Plainfield Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism (MOTT) Boston Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth Springfield Massachusetts State Grange Palmer Massachusetts State Lottery Springfield Massachusetts State Treasury Boston Maureen's Sweet Shoppe East Longmeadow My Main Squeeze E Longmeadow New England Apple Association Hatfield Patrick Zephry Nature Photography Pelham Simply Dip-Licious Wilbraham Springfield Thunderbirds Springfield Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream Worcester The Chili Station East Longmeadow Valley Malt Hadley Wise Mouth Inc North Attleboro Worcester Woo Sox Baseball Worcester

###