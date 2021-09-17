Submit Release
MDAR Announces the Opening of the Massachusetts State Exposition Building for the 2021 “Big E” Fair 

West SpringfieldIn collaboration with the Eastern States Exposition, the Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR) today announced the annual opening of the Massachusetts State Exposition Building during the “Big E” fair. This year, the 2021 “Big E” Fair will run from Friday, September 17, 2021, through Sunday, October 3, 2021. The Massachusetts State Exposition Building is one of six original statehouse replicas representing each of the New England states that are located on the Eastern States Exposition fairgrounds’ “Avenue of States.” The mission of the Massachusetts building is to showcase Massachusetts agriculture, culture, commerce, and tourism through informational, educational, promotional, and retail exhibits. Additionally, in 2019, the Massachusetts States Exposition Building celebrated its 100-year anniversary.

“Following a year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are especially excited to celebrate the Big E fair and showcase much of what makes the Commonwealth so special,” said Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources Commissioner John Lebeaux. “Importantly, the public will be able to visit the Massachusetts Building, which is open for business and happy to provide everyone with a sampling of Massachusetts’ agriculture, culture, tourism and commerce sectors.”

Attendees of the 2021 “Big E” fair can visit over 30 vendors including small business owners, agricultural commodity groups, commercial vendors, and state organizations located within the Massachusetts Building. Visitors can also expect to find a wide variety of products, including clam chowder, apples, Finnish pancakes, honey, chili, fruit, maple syrup, candles, soaps, chocolate, jewelry, photography, dips, lobster rolls, kettle corn, smoothies, sandwiches, ice cream, and more.

“We are delighted to welcome back The Big E, New England’s premier agricultural fair since 1919,” said Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism Executive Director Keiko Orrall. “As the largest event of its kind on the East Coast, this iconic event attracts a strong drive-market of visitors from the New England and Mid-Atlantic states in particular. The Big E provides a tangible economic boost to our tourism industry and gives visitors yet another reason to visit Massachusetts.”

Special days for the Massachusetts Building will include Military Day on Friday, September 17, 2021, Massachusetts Day on Thursday, September 23, 2021, and Harvest New England Day on Friday, October 1, 2021. Below is a list of this year’s Massachusetts State Exposition Building vendors for the 17-day fair:

Company

Town

Amy's All-Natural Soaps

New Braintree

Andrew Gordon Jewelry

Holyoke

Carol's Original Kettle Korn

Thorndike

Fan Favorite, Inc DBA I Love Boston Sports

West Roxbury

FinnCakes

Ludlow

Hampden County Beekeepers

East Longmeadow

Hardwick Vineyards & Winery, LLC

Hardwick

Jay's Wicked Gourmet

Ware

Koffee Kup Bakery

Springfield

Kringle Candle, Co.

Bernardston

Macken Sliders

Southwick

Main Street Deli- Full name RCM Inc. DBA Main St Deli

Agawam

Massachusetts Department of Agricultural Resources (MDAR)

Boston

Massachusetts Department of Conservation & Recreation (DCR)

Boston

Massachusetts Department of Fire Services (DFS)

Stow

Massachusetts Farmers Markets

Waltham

Massachusetts Maple Producers Association

Plainfield

Massachusetts Office of Travel & Tourism (MOTT)

Boston

Massachusetts Secretary of the Commonwealth

Springfield

Massachusetts State Grange

Palmer

Massachusetts State Lottery

Springfield

Massachusetts State Treasury

Boston

Maureen's Sweet Shoppe

East Longmeadow

My Main Squeeze

E Longmeadow

New England Apple Association

Hatfield

Patrick Zephry Nature Photography

Pelham

Simply Dip-Licious

Wilbraham

Springfield Thunderbirds

Springfield

Subzero Nitrogen Ice Cream

Worcester

The Chili Station

East Longmeadow

Valley Malt

Hadley

Wise Mouth Inc

North Attleboro

Worcester Woo Sox Baseball

Worcester

###

