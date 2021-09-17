World Wellness Weekend Announces 5th edition opening this weekend with over 50 hours of free wellness videos on WebTV
See a world connected by wellness, from sunrise in Fiji until sunrise in HawaiiPARIS, FRANCE, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Wellness Weekend is ready to welcome wellness enthusiasts and weekenders to its dedicated global programme taking place just before the equinox. During that weekend, 2,250 wellness, sports, tourism and hospitality professionals will open their doors to the public in 133 countries. Each venue will offer free 60-minute activities, classes, workshops with the aim to connect people through wellness activities, both online and in person.
Easily locate venues near you on wellmap.org with a geo-locator in 16 languages.
For those at home, over 50 hours of inspiring wellness videos are now available on World Wellness WebTV in English, French, Spanish, Vietnamese... Just connect and travel from your sofa to the four corners of the world to join virtual classes: yoga, fitness, Pilates, Zumba, Qi Qong, guided relaxation, breathwork, sound healing with handpan: wellmap.org
Enjoy immersive 360-degree videos from the city of Angoulême (FRANCE), guided relaxation with philosopher and TED-Talk speaker Alkistis Agio (GREECE).
Join online sessions from iconic brands: Jiva Spas and Online Wellness (INDIA); Peninsula Hot Springs (AUSTRALIA) ; Be Well In Paradise, Hyatt House Naples, Immunocologie, Terranea Resort, WTS International and LifeStart (USA); Hilton Los Cabos (MEXICO); Acubalance and YogaTribes (CANADA); La Excelencia Dance and Fitness Studio (SICILY); Saxon Spa (SOUTH AFRICA); Consciencia Vitae (CHILE); Alba Wellness Valley, Deep Stretch, Reborn Fitness, Solyoga and many more (VIETNAM)…
Thanks to the World Wellness Web TV, everyone can join the programme and connect with a fellow participant, anywhere, any time, on any device. No pre-programmed playlist… Anyone decides what, when and where they want to enjoy a moment of wellness.
Topics are connected to the Five Pillars of Wellness: Sleep & Creativity, Nutrition & Immunity, Vitality & Movement, Serenity & Mindfulness, Purpose & Solidarity.
It is so easy to connect to the World Wellness Weekend Web TV on wellmap.org
Click on these links to access directly the full program with description, language, duration and LINKS to connect anytime, anywhere on any device:
Check the list of Wellness videos accessible ANYTIME
Check the list of more videos accessible only on SATURDAY 18 September 2021
Check the list of more videos accessible only on SUNDAY 19 September 2021
More about World Wellness Weekend:
Since its launch in 2017, the programme is active in Europe, USA, Asia and the Americas. World Wellness Week is supported by more than 60 Federations around the world, aiming to deliver top-quality wellness experiences. The World Wellness Weekend is committed to connecting communities across borders in alignment with the UNITED NATIONS’ SDG 3 “Good Health & Well-being for All”.
The event takes place each autumn just before the September Equinox showcasing the expertise and passion of wellness and fitness professionals with the support and guidance of the local ambassadors, encouraging local communities to be more active, more often, with friends and family.
Despite the Covid-19 related difficulties, the World Wellness Weekend programme is growing steadily with more and more participants, welcoming more international members thanks to its online programme. Last year, the imposing quarantine and lockdown measures around the world created a shift in our mentalities, making us think more about our wellbeing and driving us to take action.
