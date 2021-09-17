Submit Release
News Search

There were 612 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,002 in the last 365 days.

ONE CALL CLAIMS NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

Pier Westra joins One Call Claims.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Call Claims, a full-service independent property claims adjusting company, is pleased to announce that Pier Westra has joined the team and has been named its new President. A 35+-year claims management and operations veteran, Pier is responsible for designing and executing corporate strategy, as well as overseeing all aspects of the company’s operations and administrative functions.

“We are excited to have Pier on board as our President,” said Kelly Smoot, Chief Executive Officer of One Call Claims. “We have worked closely with Pier over the past several months in a consulting capacity and he has demonstrated the value he adds to our business as both a leader and as a claims executive. We look forward to continued success under his guidance and leadership.”

“I am thrilled to be officially joining One Call Claims”, said Westra. “From the beginning of our involvement, I recognized a dynamic organization with a solid core of dedicated and enthusiastic professionals. To have the opportunity to work with this team is a rare opportunity and I’m extremely excited for the future!”.

Pier began his career at Allstate Insurance as a multi-line adjuster in Florida and subsequently held increasingly senior claims management roles with Colonial Penn, Florida’s JUA’s (precursor to Citizens), the Hartford, third party administrator American Claims Management and, most recently, a Texas-based personal lines carrier. In his various roles, he has participated in the creation of new carriers, turning around under-performing teams and managed everything from single-state programs up to super-regional, multi-location organizations.

Pier graduated from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL with a B.A. in Sociology, minoring in Criminal Justice. Pier is based in Tampa, FL, and will be working virtually from One Call’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and administrative offices in Mobile, Alabama.

Tonya Delamarter
One Call Claims
+1 2517093405
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

ONE CALL CLAIMS NAMES NEW PRESIDENT

Distribution channels: Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.