ONE CALL CLAIMS NAMES NEW PRESIDENT
Pier Westra joins One Call Claims.DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One Call Claims, a full-service independent property claims adjusting company, is pleased to announce that Pier Westra has joined the team and has been named its new President. A 35+-year claims management and operations veteran, Pier is responsible for designing and executing corporate strategy, as well as overseeing all aspects of the company’s operations and administrative functions.
“We are excited to have Pier on board as our President,” said Kelly Smoot, Chief Executive Officer of One Call Claims. “We have worked closely with Pier over the past several months in a consulting capacity and he has demonstrated the value he adds to our business as both a leader and as a claims executive. We look forward to continued success under his guidance and leadership.”
“I am thrilled to be officially joining One Call Claims”, said Westra. “From the beginning of our involvement, I recognized a dynamic organization with a solid core of dedicated and enthusiastic professionals. To have the opportunity to work with this team is a rare opportunity and I’m extremely excited for the future!”.
Pier began his career at Allstate Insurance as a multi-line adjuster in Florida and subsequently held increasingly senior claims management roles with Colonial Penn, Florida’s JUA’s (precursor to Citizens), the Hartford, third party administrator American Claims Management and, most recently, a Texas-based personal lines carrier. In his various roles, he has participated in the creation of new carriers, turning around under-performing teams and managed everything from single-state programs up to super-regional, multi-location organizations.
Pier graduated from Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, FL with a B.A. in Sociology, minoring in Criminal Justice. Pier is based in Tampa, FL, and will be working virtually from One Call’s headquarters in Dallas, Texas, and administrative offices in Mobile, Alabama.
