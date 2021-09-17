Secretary Raffensperger Announces She Leads Webinar, "The Art of StartUps: Funding Options Demystified"

(Atlanta) - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is announcing that She Leads will be hosting its 14th event, “The Art of StartUps: Funding Options Demystified.” This free webinar will take place on Wednesday, September 22 at 6 pm. Registration is open to all Georgians.

“As a small business owner, I know the challenges entrepreneurs face in securing the capital their businesses need to grow and thrive,” said Raffensperger. “I’m happy to provide information, insight, and guidance that can help support Georgia’s growing community of entrepreneurs.”

Starting a business and making it profitable is hard enough. Our panelists will discuss how to fund, bootstrap and finance a small business. They will also discuss the Invest Georgia Exemption (IGE), which can be a powerful tool for Georgians looking to raise capital and fund their new venture, or just grow their already thriving business.

The event will be moderated by Award-winning Journalist Donna Lowry. Speakers for this free webinar include Founder & CEO, Finance Savvy CEO™, and creator of Your Profit Playbook™ Marguerite Pressley Davis; Assistant Director of the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) Jane McCracken; and Managing Member of Kendrick Advisory & Advocacy Group Ms. Dar'shun Kendrick, JD/MBA.

She Leads is a women’s financial empowerment seminar series hosted by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger as part of his multi-faceted financial literacy platform and is administered through the Securities and Charities Division in partnership with Investor Protection Trust. These free webinars feature industry leaders who discuss resources that can help increase attendees’ knowledge about money, their relationship to money, and financial issues and strategies for growing their wealth.

The office of the Secretary of State invites all Georgians to attend this free and informational webinar.

To register for this free event, click here.

To learn more about She Leads, click here.

To stay informed on all things She Leads, follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter by using the handle, @SheLeadsGA.