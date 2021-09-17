Port Mahon Fishing Pier to Close for Emergency Repairs

The Port Mahon pier east of Dover is currently closed for emergency repairs.

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control has closed the Port Mahon Fishing Pier off Port Mahon Road east of Dover until further notice for emergency repairs after a broken support piling was found during a routine inspection. The pier’s closure by the DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife is a precautionary safety measure.

The support piling will be repaired as soon as possible, at which time DNREC will reopen the pier.

For more information, call the DNREC Fisheries section at 302-739-9914.

About DNREC The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control protects and manages the state’s natural resources, protects public health, provides outdoor recreational opportunities, and educates Delawareans about the environment. The DNREC Division of Fish and Wildlife conserves and manages Delaware’s fish and wildlife and their habitats, and provides fishing, hunting, wildlife viewing and boating access on nearly 65,000 acres of public land. For more information, visit the website and connect with @DelawareDNREC on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

Media Contacts: Michael Globetti, michael.globetti@delaware.gov; or Joanna Wilson, joanna.wilson@delaware.gov.

