Global Suicide Prevention Experts Gather Next Week
The IASP World Congress is the primary global collaborative opportunity for expert thinking related to suicide and suicide prevention.WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) 31st World Congress will be held virtually for the first time. The lived experience of suicide, COVID-19, loneliness and disconnectedness and youth suicide are all highlighted as key focal points for delegates.
The Congress is being held at a critical time as we continue to tackle COVID-19. The event aims to further solutions that ensure suicide prevention plays a vital role in the global recovery from pandemic and increasing support for those who are most vulnerable.
“At a time when there is considerable concern about the impact of COVID-19 on mental health and suicide rates, the 31st World Congress is a unique opportunity to learn, share and advocate for the need for greater awareness around suicide a reduction in stigma associated with it and more action to prevent it,” says Professor Rory O’Connor, IASP President.
Suicide is a public health issue that affects individuals, families, workplaces and communities the world over. It remains a universal challenge with millions impacted by suicidal behaviour. Around 700,000 people die by suicide every year, with over 75% of suicides occurring in low-and-middle-income countries.
The congress also places those who have experienced suicide or been bereaved by suicide at the forefront of congress content. This sets a global precedent for lived experience engagement, ensuring that this knowledge and expertise is engrained in and advances suicide prevention efforts globally.
The IASP World Congress is the primary global collaborative opportunity for expert thinking related to suicide and suicide prevention. It has a truly international, full and diverse programme with over 350 presentations from all over the globe. The entirely inclusive virtual event allows participants to benefit from all congress content over time with presentations for 12 months post congress to all registered delegates.
In addition to the line-up of incredible Plenary and Keynote Speakers we are also delighted to have a very special guest speaker for the Welcome Guest Session, The Hon. Julia Gillard AC.
The congress takes place virtually, hosted from Queensland, Australia from 21st – 24th September 2021.
The Congress content will be available to all registered for up to 12 months after the event.
For more information and to register for the event, visit: https://www.iasp.info/goldcoast2021/
For the full detailed programme: https://www.iasp.info/goldcoast2021/programme/
Media Passes are available on request.
Congress assets developed with the support of Tourism & Events Queensland. https://www.queensland.com/
ENDS :
Contacts:
General communication enquiries:
• Globally: Communications@iasp.info Marketing & Communications Katherinethomson@iasp.info
• Australia: 0427227503 Marc Bryant marc.bryant@livingworks.com.au
Media talent: Professor Rory O’Conner: has a long-standing interest in suicide research and prevention; he has been working in the field since 1994. He is Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Glasgow in Scotland and Past President of the International Academy of Suicide Research. Rory leads the Suicidal Behaviour Research Laboratory (www.suicideresearch.info) at the University of Glasgow, one of the leading suicide and self-harm research groups in the UK.
Notes for editors:
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
Important note: Journalists reporting on this event are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/resources/Crisis_Centres/
Journalists reporting on this event are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines;
Guidelines related to reporting on suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.iasp.info/pdf/2020_Briefing_Statement_Reporting_on_Suicide_During_COVID19.pdf
General guidance for communicating about suicide:
https://mindframe.org.au/suicide/communicating-about-suicide
Wendy Orchard
International Association for Suicide Prevention
+44 7411 149495
email us here
Visit us on social media:
