Governor Carney Announces Leadership Change at Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR)

A photo of Secretary Amy Bonner with text that reads: "Thank you Secretary Amy Bonner for your service and leadership at the Delaware Department of Human Resouces"

WILMINGTON, Del. –  Governor John Carney on Friday announced that Amy Bonner, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources (DHR), will leave her position next month to pursue another opportunity.

Dr. Jessilene Corbett, Deputy Secretary of DHR, will serve as Acting Secretary until a replacement is nominated and confirmed by the Delaware Senate.

“Amy has a long record of distinguished service in state government and has served the people of Delaware well. That’s been especially true throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, which presented unprecedented challenges for our state workforce,” said Governor Carney. “We’ll miss Amy’s leadership and expertise in the Cabinet, but wish her well in her next role.”

Bonner has accepted a position with the Caesar Rodney School District.

Prior to her Senate confirmation as DHR Secretary, Bonner served as Deputy Director of the Delaware Office of Management and Budget (OMB), where she oversaw financial operations, information technology and human resources.

Previously, Bonner served for five years as the Deputy Director for the Division of Human Resources Management, where she directed employment services, Equal Employment Opportunity, and policy development for the division.

