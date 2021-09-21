ADA:AI brings Machine Learning NFT Artwork to the Cardano Blockchain
An exploration into neural networks and artificial intelligence, the ADA:AI project offers an insight into the future of machine learning in NFT art creation.
The mind-blowing thing is that every line, particle of noise, colour choice, was chosen by a machine. When you observe a piece & realise it was created by digital intelligence it's truly overwhelming.”ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating visual art is one of the defining characteristics of the human species. The origins of art are ancient, with the earliest known evidence of ‘artistic behaviour’ including skin colouring with ochre and the use of hand-crafted beads. As a species we advanced, we innovated, and as the human race have developed new technologies, and so, have we developed our art.
— Adamski, Digital Artist
Once a human expression of creativity, art has evolved into the digital world, even now transcending the need for human involvement, making use of artificial intelligence and neural networks, to pave the way for a pioneering world of digital expression guided by machine learning algorithms.
Recent breakthroughs in GANs technology offer an insight into where the future of creativity in the digital world is going, a demonstration of which was first launched in 2017 where artist Mike Tyka took advantage of new technological developments to exhibit “Portraits of Imaginary People” as the first hi-res GAN faces at Ars Electronica. This progressive journey is what inspired artist Adamski to create ADA:AI to bring insight and awareness to this technology and process to the Cardano Blockchain.
“When I first discovered and started experimenting with GANs I was in awe. To sit there and observe as an artificial intelligence created these immense compositions from various lines of code just blew my mind.” - adamski, digital artist.
The ADA:EYES project makes use of the NVIDIA open-source project StyleGAN. A generative adversarial network (GAN) to explore the progressive learning of machines using the revolutionary machine learning frameworks that originated through the work of Ian Goodfellow and his colleagues in 2014.
“There’s a very reflective quote, from Ralph Waldo, that holds its relevance in this space that says, “Every artist was first an amateur.” For us, as humans, to have the ability to observe the progression of machine intelligence from this amateur to master artist is incredible. It’s almost incomprehensible how a computer can train itself to advance from a simple blur to a blob, to something that eventually resembles a realistic object.” - adamski
The premiere collection from the ADA:AI project, entitled ADA:EYES, is a demonstration of the processes of machine learning creativity using GANs to depict human realistic eyes in digital form. The Unique gallery of 200 NFTs portray digital intelligence advancing from mystical textures, through to more consistent structures, experimenting with colour, through to distinguishable realistic works.
“The mind-blowing thing about these artworks is that every line, every particle of noise, every colour choice, all this was decided by a machine. When you sit back and just observe one of these pieces, realising that this was created by an intelligence from the digital world, it truly is overwhelming.”
The ADA:AI NFT art project is opening up awareness to the new possibilities within this digital art space. Putting an emphasis on the advancements being made in technology, as well as the accessible nature of AI generated art through the Cardano Blockchain. This sort of encouragement will surely inspire others to not only embrace it in its rawest, or most detailed form, but also to bring focus towards the power of art and its digital evolution.
The unique collection of 200 NFTs is currently on display for a limited period before being put up for sale in two time-limited sales later this month.
