AIR CEO Jo Ann Barefoot Named Fintech Woman of the Year by Finovate and To the Forbes list of 50 Over 50

WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AIR, the Alliance for Innovative Regulation, announced today that CEO and Cofounder Jo Ann Barefoot was honored with two important leadership recognitions: Finovate Fintech Woman of the Year and Forbes 50 Over 50.

Finovate’s Fintech Woman of the Year award is given to a woman whose achievements and work in fintech-related areas of financial services have helped enhance the sector or raise its profile as a career for women through education, leadership, mentoring, coaching or acting as a role model. Jo Ann is the first woman over 50 to be honored with this award.

The Forbes 50 Over 50 list recognizes 50 women who are shaping the future of finance, fueling high-growth businesses and forging a more innovative and inclusive financial future.

“It’s an honor to be named Fintech Woman of the Year by Finovate, and on the same day, to join such a remarkable group of women in the Forbes 50 Over 50,” said AIR CEO Jo Ann Barefoot. “At AIR, we have a vision of a technology-enabled financial system that will truly work well for everyone. Digitization is transforming finance, and ‘responsible innovation,’ if well regulated, has the potential to solve stubborn systemic problems like financial exclusion, race and gender bias, unfair practices, financial crime, and climate change.”

“Jo Ann has made fair finance – a financial system that serves everyone – the focus of her life’s work,” said AIR Executive Director David Ehrich. “And she has been prescient about the promise of technology to solve systemic problems like consumer protection, financial inclusion and financial crime.” David continues: “Jo Ann is very deserving of these honors. She has been a thought leader creating the idea of ‘regulation innovation’ and educating the broader financial ecosystem about the risks and opportunities of digital modernization.”

Jo Ann’s work includes hosting the global Barefoot Innovation podcast, exploring innovation ideas with CEOs, lawmakers, regulators, advocates, academics and innovators of all stripes.

About AIR: AIR is a global nonprofit leveraging digital modernization to help build a financial system that serves everyone and produces widespread financial health. Founded by Jo Ann Barefoot and David Ehrich, AIR arms regulators with digital tools to counter technology risks and optimize financial services for the digital age.

AIR is also known for hosting regulatory TechSprints, or hackathons, a powerful innovation tool that brings together disparate skills -- from regulators, regulated entities, innovators, and technologists -- to build solutions to critical regulatory challenges. The ideas germinated during a TechSprint are incubated in the AIR Accelerator and have the potential to vastly improve the lives of people in the US and around the world.

