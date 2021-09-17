Aldi Poppy Seed Dressing Recalled

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that one lot of Aldi Simply Nature Organic Poppy Seed Dressing is being recalled due to a processing issue that could allow for microbial growth. The recalled product comes in a 12 fl. oz. glass bottle with the Best if Used By date of February 15, 2023, and UPC #4099100023169. The lot code is printed on the bottle above the label.

This product was distributed to Aldi stores between August 20th and September 10th. It was distributed to stores in Rhode Island and many other states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and New York.

To date, no illnesses related to this product have been reported. No other Aldi products are affected by this recall. The recall was initiated after an investigation revealed the potential for the growth of Clostridium botulinum, making it unsafe for consumption.

Consumers should discontinue use of this product and can return it to their place of purchase for a full refund.