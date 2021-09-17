Dear Colleague: Update on the September Work Period

Dear Colleague:

As we prepare to come back into session next week, the House is ready to tackle another busy legislative work period For the People. Following our return to Washington in August to pass critical legislation to protect voting rights and to advance President Biden’s American Jobs Plan and American Families Plan, House committees have worked hard to mark-up components of the Build Back Better Act. We owe great thanks to the staffs of our committees who worked around-the-clock to meet the September 15 date to file their sections of the Build Back Better Act.

During the week of September 20, the House will take up a continuing resolution to ensure that our government can keep serving the American people without interruption. This will include emergency supplemental funding to meet our commitment to our Afghan allies, and address damage from recent storms. The House will also take action to suspend the debt limit to ensure that America pays its bills on time. We will also consider the National Defense Authorization Act for 2022 in order to provide our servicemembers with the tools they need to perform their missions safely and effectively and keep our nation safe. Furthermore, in response to S.B. 8 in Texas, the House will vote on Rep. Judy Chu’s H.R. 3755, the Women’s Health Protection Act. This legislation would enshrine access to reproductive health care into law for all women across America. Inaction by the Supreme Court to halt implementation of S.B. 8, the threat of other state attacks on the constitutional right to reproductive choice recognized in Roe v. Wade, and decades of precedent leave the House no choice but to act. We must ensure that women and health care providers are protected and that a woman's access to health care is not determined by where she lives. Additionally, the House will consider legislation under suspension of the rules to provide veterans with a cost-of-living adjustment.

During this work period, we will consider the Build Back Better Act to enact President Biden’s economic recovery agenda. This legislation will help move tens of millions of Americans closer to economic security while also making transformational investments in making child care more affordable, helping Americans access health care, and addressing climate change with the seriousness it deserves.

On September 27, pursuant to the rule passed in August, the House will consider the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed by the Senate on a bipartisan basis last month. This legislation would create millions of good jobs all across America by investing in critical infrastructure projects.

Thank you all for your continued hard work and perseverance as we advance legislation that will make life safer, more just, and more economically secure for Americans. I look forward to seeing you all back next week in Washington as we keep moving forward in our efforts to build back better from the pandemic and govern responsibly For the People.

Sincerely,

STENY H. HOYER House Majority Leader