A GLOBAL LABEL LAUNCHES FOR SUPER YACHTS
The independent premier label is on a mission to change the private yachting sphere by branding it with distinction
In addition of a a rare and unique moment, it will increase the high-class profile of this Superyachts who gain its recognition, as well as provide them with a competitive advantage in the industry"MONTE CARLO, MONACO, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In partnership with FORBES Monaco, Preexcellence Guide, unveils at the Monaco Yacht Show, (which takes place from September 22 to 25, 2021) PALACE@SEA, the first label to guarantee a level of excellence on board both private and chartered superyachts. The label adheres to a rigorous rating system used to recognize and uphold a standard of distinction through a unique evaluation process that not only considers the quality and design of the yacht, but focuses on an in-depth evaluation of the level of personalised services available, the consistency and speed of service on board, the caliber of cuisine and bar, as well as its ethical standards with regards to sustainable development, environmental performance, and social responsibility practices.
Established in Monaco, the label has selected a commission appointed by its chairman that consists of two personalities from the hospitality industry, one personality from the world of arts and culture, two personalities from the business world, two personalities representing international customers, and one from the world of media. Each commission member’s diversified experience across various industries has an advantage, as it brings a truly unbiased approach to assessments. To qualify, candidates for the prestigious label must meet specific eligibility requirements and are divided into two categories: yachts under 50 meters and over 50 meters. Yachts successfully awarded the PALACE@SEA distinction will be listed on FORBES.MC, conveniently accessible to an international audience.
The label’s mission is to enhance the overall experience in the private yachting sphere by creating a gold standard that can be measured through careful appraisal from the world’s leading in hospitality. “I developed the Elysium label for villas and palaces because there was no distinction of this kind in the private sphere. It is now being expanded to superyachts through the Palace@Sea label. Ultimately, in addition to providing customers with a guarantee to experience a rare and unique moment it will increase the high-class profile and value of those luxury yachts & estates who gain its recognition, as well as provide them with a competitive advantage in the industry” – Gianni Angelini, Founder of Preexcellence Guide
The application file is on request on the Preexcellence Guide website.
The PALACE@SEA label was founded to acknowledge the most exceptional attributes among superyachts. The label identifies specific features that which include: outstanding quality, uniqueness, and first-class service. Palace@sea provide a distinction of excellence in private luxury yachting. This status is awarded to yachts that meet the conditions defined by the label.
FORBES MONACO is the most widely-read English-language magazine in the Principality of Monaco, with an international presence like no other business media brand, across its many platforms. The journalists and contributors of Forbes Monaco reveal breaking news and cover top headlines on business, politics, technology, and innovation.
