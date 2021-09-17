Global Powder Coatings Market to witness 5.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 and to surpass $15 billion by 2026

Powder Coatings Industry

Powder Coatings Industry

Powder Coatings Market growth is driven by surge in demand for appliances, and booming construction industry.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global powder coatings market garnered $9.8 billion in 2018, and is estimated to reach $15.0 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period, 2019–2026, According to the report published by Allied Market Research.

Based on geography, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America, accounted for nearly three-fifths of the global powder coatings market revenue and is predicted to lead the trail throughout the study period. The same segment is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.8% during 2019–2026. The report also analyzes the regions across North America, Europe and LAMEA.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1415

Rise in adoption of powder coatings over liquid coatings, supporting environmental regulations, surge in demand for appliances, and booming construction industry drive the growth of the global power coatings market. On the other hand, difficulty in the application of thin coats impedes the growth to some extent. However, rapid economic growth in emerging countries is expected to pave the way for a number of opportunities in the powder coatings industry.

Based on resin type, the report bifurcates the market into thermoset and thermoplastic. The thermoset segment garnered the major share in 2018, holding 92% of the global powder coatings market. The segment is also expected to dominate during the forecast period.

Based on coating method, the market is categorized into Electrostatic Spray and Fluidized Bed. The electrostatic spray segment held the largest global powder coatings market share in 2018 and is anticipated to retain its top position by the end of 2026.

Key players in the industry-

1. Akzo Nobel N.V.
2. Tiger Coatings
3. Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited
4. IFS Coatings
5. Sherwin Williams
6. Axalta Coating Systems
7. BASF SE, Berger Paints
8. PPG Industries
10. The Valspar Corporation

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1415

By Application

1. Appliances
2. Automotive
3. Architectural
4. Furniture
5. Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE)
6. General Industrial
7. Others

Based on application, the market is divided into Appliances, Automotive, Architectural, Furniture, Agriculture, Construction, & Earthmoving Equipment (ACE), General Industrial, and Others. The automotive segment accounted for nearly one-fifth of the global powder coatings market share and is projected to rule the roost by 2026.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Browse Similar Report:

Wood Coatings Market Outlook and Industry Forecasts 2020-2025

Anti-corrosion Coating Market Outlook and Industry Forecasts 2020-2025

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Global Powder Coatings Market to witness 5.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 and to surpass $15 billion by 2026

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
+1 503-894-6022
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Pigments Market to witness at 4.1% CAGR upto 2022, major revenue contributor from paints & coatings application segment
Global Powder Coatings Market to witness 5.4% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 and to surpass $15 billion by 2026
Innovations And Advancements in Technology to Boost Car Finance Market Growth Till 2027
View All Stories From This Author