Sodium Sulphate Market Projected To Hit $1.1 Billion by 2032 | Research in-Depth Analysis, Key Players

The sodium sulphate market is driven by surge in use of soaps and detergents. Sodium sulphate is used in the manufacturing of powdered detergents.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sodium Sulphate Market by Product (Natural and Synthetic), Form (Salt Cake, Glauber's Salt, and Niter Cake), and Application (Soaps And Detergents, Textiles, Glass, Paper and Pulp, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the sodium sulphate market was valued for $0.7 billion in 2022 and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.0% from 2023 to 2032.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/sodium-sulfite-market-A08674 The growth of the sodium sulphate market is driven by rise in demand for powdered detergents in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, such as China, India, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand. This has created a high-volume demand for salt, and product formulations, in recent years. This is mainly attributed to the easy movement of sodium sulphate powders; which are also substrates that act as a filler in detergents. In addition, increase in adoption of products, due to macroeconomic growth and shift from hand to machine-based washing of clothes, is projected to increase the demand for sodium sulphate in soap & detergent formulations.Prime determinants of growthThe global sodium sulphate market is driven by robust demand from various end-user industries. Sodium sulphate is used in the paper and pulp industry for the production of paper and paperboard. The demand for sodium sulphate is often linked to the growth of this industry, which, in turn, is influenced by factors such as packaging demand, economic development, and technological advancements. In the textile industry, sodium sulphate is used in dyeing processes. The textile industry's growth, influenced by fashion trends, consumer preferences, and economic conditions, is expected to impact the sodium sulphate market.Download Sample Pages of Research Overview: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9039 Sodium sulphate is used as a fining agent in the glass industry to remove impurities. The demand for sodium sulphate in this sector is linked to the overall growth of the glass manufacturing industry, which is influenced by construction activities, automotive production, and other factors. Thus, rise in demand for sodium sulphate from various industries boosts the growth of the market. However, availability of substitutes is expected to restrain the growth of the sodium sulphate market.Report Coverage & Details:Forecast Period: 2023–2032Base Year: 2022Market Size in 2022: $0.7 billionMarket Size in 2032: $1.1 billionCAGR: 4.0%No. of Pages in Report: 334Segments Covered: Product, Form, Application, and RegionKey Market Dynamics:Drivers:Increasing usage in soaps and detergents.Growing demand across multiple end-user industries, such as textiles, pulp and paper, and chemical manufacturing.Opportunities:Development of new applications and emerging market segments for sodium sulphate products.Green and sustainable initiatives, including environmental-friendly manufacturing processes.Focus on producing high-purity grades of sodium sulphate, driven by the demand for cleaner, more efficient products.Restraints:Limited scope for new uses of sodium sulphate.Availability of substitutes, such as sodium carbonate and sodium chloride, which might reduce reliance on sodium sulphate in certain industries.The natural segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy product, the natural segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global sodium sulphate market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1%. As countries undergo industrialization and urbanization, the demand for products related to detergents, textiles, paper and pulp, and other industries that use natural sodium sulphate is expected to increase. Furthermore, the detergent industry is a significant consumer of sodium sulphate, using it as a key ingredient. As household and industrial cleaning product demands rise, so does the demand for natural sodium sulphate. In addition, natural sodium sulphate is considered environmentally friendly, and as sustainability becomes a more critical factor in product choices, industries might prefer using sodium sulphate over other chemicals in certain applications. These factors are expected to surge the demand for natural sodium sulphate; thus, fueling the growth of the sodium sulphate market during the forecast period.Procure Complete Report (334 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/47KmVpH The salt cake segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy form, the salt cake segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to less than half of the global sodium sulphate market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3%. Salt cake, including sodium sulphate, is used as a raw material in the chemical industry. It may be utilized in the production of various sodium compounds, such as sodium sulfide and sodium carbonate, which have applications in different chemical processes. Furthermore, sodium sulphate, including that derived from salt cake, is commonly used in the textile industry for dyeing processes. The demand for sodium sulphate in this application is anticipated to increase as the textile industry continues to grow. In addition, sodium sulphate is used in the production of cleaning agents and detergents. The demand for household and industrial cleaning products could contribute to rise in demand for sodium sulphate. These factors are expected to boost the growth of the salt cake form of sodium sulphate; thus, fueling the growth of the sodium sulphate market.The soaps and detergents segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBased on the application, the soaps and detergents segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global sodium sulphate market revenue and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%. There has been an overall increase in the demand for detergents, either due to population growth, increase in consumer awareness about hygiene, or changes in lifestyle. This is expected to lead to a higher demand for various detergent ingredients, including sodium sulphate. Furthermore, sodium sulphate is often used as a cost-effective filler or processing aid in detergent formulations. If manufacturers are looking for ways to optimize production costs without compromising product quality, the demand for sodium sulphate may increase.In addition, industry trends and consumer preferences may lead to changes in detergent formulations. Shift towards formulations that include sodium sulphate for specific benefits, such as controlling viscosity or improving product stability, it could contribute to increase in demand. These factors are expected to surge the demand for sodium sulphate for soaps and detergents application; thus, fueling the market growth.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2032Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for less than half of the global sodium sulphate market and is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, including countries such as China and India, is experiencing rapid industrialization and urbanization. This has led to increase in demand for products in sectors such as paper and pulp, detergents, textiles, and chemicals. Thereby driving the demand for sodium sulphate. Furthermore, the paper and pulp industry is a major consumer of sodium sulphate in the Asia-Pacific region. The growth of this industry, driven by packaging demand and economic development, contributes significantly to the sodium sulphate market.Leading Market Players: -ECOBAT TECHNOLOGIES LIMITEDGODAVARI BIOREFINERIES LTD.ADITYA BIRLA CHEMICALS LIMITED.BORDAN AND REMINGTON CORP.INTERSACNIPPON CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO. LTD.ATUL LTD.TCI CHEMICALSLENZING AGMERCK KGAAThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global sodium sulphate market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. 