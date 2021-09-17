International Business Congress holds 24th General Meeting

Background

The International Business Congress (IBC) is a non-governmental and non-profit organization.

The IBC consists of more than 100 companies and organizations from 23 countries, among them Gazprom, Bank of China, China National Petroleum Corporation, Comita D. D., DNV GL AS, Ernst and Young BV, Huawei Technologies Co Ltd., Mitsubishi, Mizuho Bank, N.V. Nederlandse Gasunie, OMV AG, Pietro Fiorentini S.P.A., Petrovietnam, SAP LLC, Siemens, Shell, Schneider Electric, Schlumberger Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation Europe, TotalEnergies, Uniper, Wintershall Dea, Yokogava Electric, VTB, Sakhalin Energy, Srbijagas, and others.

The IBC’s supreme body is the General Meeting. The 49-member Presiding Committee exercises general management. The seven-member Board of Executive Directors is responsible for operational issues.

The Congress deals with the practical aspects of economic cooperation and brings forward proposals for debottlenecking and building a favorable environment for safe and efficient entrepreneurial activities. The IBC operates through eight Working Committees: Energy; Industry, Innovations and Prospective Development; Law, Banking and Finance; Information and Communication; Ecology and Healthcare; Modern Technologies and Perspective Oil and Gas Industry Projects; Human Resources; and Business Security.

Uniper SE is an energy company (headquartered in Dusseldorf, Germany) focused on natural gas, power generation, and global energy trading. Gazprom and Uniper cooperate in gas supplies and transportation and implement a joint scientific & technical program.