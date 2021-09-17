Exxelia Ohmcraft High Voltage Chip Dividers Enable Design Flexibility for Manufacturers of Semiconductor Equipment

Traditionally, high-voltage dividers are made using two different resistors, but our high voltage chip dividers integrate them into one part” — Eric Van Wormer

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microchips—also known as semiconductors—are critical to the function of everyday technologies like mobile phones, computers, radios, and televisions. To finetune the outputs of their main power supply, manufacturers of semiconductor production equipment have leveraged custom resistors from Exxelia Ohmcraft for more than 25 years for their high precision, high voltage and stability.

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s custom surface mount resistors and dividers offer semiconductor equipment engineers with maximum design flexibility in the smallest footprint, as they have the ability to specify both the resistance value of a surface mount divider and the divider ratio. This allows engineers to produce the necessary voltage and current required to create the highest-quality end products.

“Traditionally, high-voltage dividers are made using two different resistors, but our high voltage chip dividers integrate them into one part,” said Eric Van Wormer, Vice President of Exxelia Ohmcraft. “We always work closely with our customers to ensure that we meet the specific design requirements necessary to create their quality technologies.”

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s technology utilizes the proprietary Micropen electronic printing system to “print” precise, narrow, serpentine lines with resistive ink on a ceramic substrate, producing higher performance resistors over a wider range of values on a smaller surface area than is possible with conventional film resistor technology.

About Exxelia Ohmcraft

Exxelia Ohmcraft’s thick-film, surface mount resistors are engineered to meet application-specific needs. Our proprietary Micropen printing technology is the foundation for Exxelia Ohmcraft’s family of resistor products. Exxelia Ohmcraft’s precision leaded resistors are manufactured with our patented Micropen technology to create a unique serpentine design that withstands voltages up to 100kV and provides an unmatched level of performance and stability. For more information, visit Ohmcraft.com.

About Exxelia

Exxelia is a leading global designer and manufacturer of high-performance passive components and subsystems. Exxelia’s wide products portfolio includes film, tantalum, ceramic and electrolytic capacitors, inductors, transformers, microwave components, position sensors, slip rings and high-precision mechanical parts. Recognized worldwide for its advanced design and technical expertise, Exxelia develops both “catalog” and “custom” products exclusively serving high-reliability markets such as aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, telecommunication infrastructure and advance industrial applications. Additional information can be found at https://exxelia.com.

