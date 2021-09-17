Basement Waterproofing Recommended Now by Dayton Foundation Repair Experts
Dayton Foundation Repair Experts are urging residents to get basement waterproofing to protect building foundations.DAYTON, OHIO, USA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Basement waterproofing is something all homeowners should pay attention to. In fact, most reputable foundation repair companies will encourage their customers to consider having such a valuable service applied to their homes. One company, in particular, does just that.
Dayton Foundation Repair Experts was founded in 1997 and has been going strong ever since. The contractors of the company know a thing or two about basement and crawlspace waterproofing measures because they've been keeping foundations watertight for over two decades.
Andrew B, owner, and CEO of Dayton Foundation Repair Experts, states that all basement foundations should be waterproofed. He goes on to say, "In my experience, a basement that isn't properly waterproofed will eventually develop cracks and leaks that lead to material deterioration, standing water, and mold."
According to the company, there are a few different ways a basement foundation can be waterproofed, and one of them is through French drain installation. That type of waterproofing is quite invasive, but it works with a great degree of efficacy. The principle of a French drain system is to direct water away from the home's foundation via underground piping.
The company's contractors will dig a trench in the homeowner's yard using industrial equipment that accommodates the pipe. What makes a French drainpipe so interesting is that it is lined with holes that allow water to pass through and be reabsorbed into the ground in the opposite direction of the basement foundation.
A contractor of the company agreed that French drains are an excellent way to waterproof a basement foundation and commented, "French drains really do get the job done. We come in with our equipment, place the drain, and neatly cover the trench up with gravel. Not only does the client's foundation remain safe from access water pressure, but the landscape looks great".
Another method of basement waterproofing that the team recommends is sump pump installation. Sump pumps work great at removing standing water from basements and crawl spaces and preventing a reoccurrence of flooding.
"We've got quite a few sump pump sizes and styles that we regularly use," said Andrew. "Sometimes, we have to hook multiple sump pumps up to remove standing water from large basements," he went on to say.
Dayton, OH, can see heavy rainfall during the spring and summer months, but the most significant time of year when homeowners see basement flooding is after a heavy snowfall when the flakes begin to melt. When cracks are present in the foundation, water seeps through and creates flooding. According to Andrew and his crew, having a sump pump is a wise investment and saves homeowners thousands of dollars in repairs over time.
When a foundation has cracks, it is best to have them evaluated by a professional contractor to determine whether they'll be problematic or not. Almost all leaks start out through cracks in basement walls and floors. There's a simple solution to combating these cracks using polyurethane injection.
"Oh, yeah, we use polyurethane inject all of the time when waterproofing basement foundations," said Jerry Thomas, a contractor of the company. He also said that filling in foundational cracks is a first-line defense to stopping basement and crawl space flooding.
Earlier in the year, Dayton Foundation Repair Experts received an emergency call from a local woman who owns a small apartment complex. The complex was once an old schoolhouse and has a full basement that contains storage units for the tenants.
Once the crew arrived on the scene, the basement was completely flooded. "That basement looked more like a pond than a place to store your Christmas decorations! So my first thought was that we'd better work fast if we're going to salvage any of these people's belongings", mused Andrew B.
That's exactly what Andrew and his team did. They worked fast and efficiently to start removing the standing water from the basement using several sump pumps. As the water was draining out of the basement, the team looked for the culprit. Sure enough, there was a large crack deep down in the dirt near the bottom of the concrete.
Due to years of excess water pressure pushing up against the foundation, a crack formed and grew large rover time. The team patched up the gap and installed a French drain system to prevent a reoccurrence. Needless to say, the apartment owner was thrilled that Andrew and his team saved her complex and her tenant's storage units.
When asked about the most important thing a homeowner can do for their foundation, Andrew is always quick to say waterproofing.
Who are Dayton Foundation Repair Experts?
In 1997, the very best foundation company to ever appear in Dayton, OH, was born. It was at that time Andrew B. set out to repair, maintain, and install foundations for the people of his local neighborhood. Since then, Andrew has expanded his service areas to include Kettering, Trotwood, Beavercreek, Miamisburg, and Huber Heights. Dayton Foundation Repair Experts proudly offers 24/7 emergency services, fair prices, and free estimates. The company believes that everyone who requires professional foundation repair work and waterproofing should have access to it. Another great aspect of the reputable business is that they work with insurance companies and submit all necessary paperwork on behalf of their clients. Every client that does business with Andrew and his crew ends up benign, a happy customer and lifelong friend who sends even more business to the company. That's the best compliment any contractor could ever get. Call the team at (937) 998-4353 for a free consultation.
Dayton Foundation Repair Experts
Dayton Foundation Repair Experts
+1 937-998-4353
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter