E-waste Recycling Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 25090 Million By 2027 At A CAGR Of 7.9% - Valuates Reports
This report focuses on E-waste Recycling volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level from a global perspective,BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global E-waste Recycling market size is projected to reach US$ 25090 million by 2027, from US$ 14000 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.9% during 2021-2027.
E-waste recycling industry refers to the work or business that contains the collecting, transporting, re-using or processing of e-waste.
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Segment Analysis
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Regional Analysis
The research report includes a detailed study of regions of North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, China, Japan and India. The report has been curated after observing and studying various factors that determine regional growth such as economic, environmental, social, technological, and political status of the particular region. Analysts have studied the data of revenue, sales, and manufacturers of each region. This section analyses region-wise revenue and volume for the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. These analyses will help the reader to understand the potential worth of investment in a particular region.
Global E-waste Recycling Market: Competitive Landscape
This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2016 to 2020.
By Type
0 Infocomm Technology (ICT) Equipment
0 Home Appliances
0 Other Types
By Application:
0 Refrigerator
0 TV Set
0 Air Conditioner
0 Washing Machine
Key Players:
0 Eletronic Recyclers International
0 Kuusakoski
0 Umicore
0 Waste Management
0 Gem
0 Stena Metall Group
0 GEEP
0 Dongjiang
0 Electrocycling
0 Cimelia
0 Veolia
0 Enviro-Hub Holdings
0 E-Parisaraa
0 environCom
