Lawsuit Alleges AltaMed Health Services Ignored Sexual Assault Complaints and Forced Victim to Quit

Mitch Mitchell of Arai Mitchell

Allegations Against Prominent Health Network Reflect Pervasive Problem of Sexual Harassment in Healthcare.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A complaint filed in Los Angeles Superior Court alleges that AltaMed Health Services, one of the nation’s largest community health networks, subjected a female employee to sexual assault, disregarded her complaints and forced her to resign. AltaMed receives millions of dollars in government grants and private donations from the California Endowment, the Ahmanson Foundation, the Weingart Foundation, Marathon Petroleum Corporation, Anthem Blue Cross of California, Bank of America and many others.

COMPLAINT ALLEGES PERSISTENT SEXUAL ASSAULT AND HARASSMENT: Plaintiff Ai Sasaki worked as a medical assistant at AltaMed PACE (“Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly”) - East Los Angeles. Sasaki was referred to the position through Healthcare Talent Consulting, an employment agency based in Orange County.

On her first day at AltaMed, Sasaki was assigned a mentor who was to provide on-the-job training: Edgar Santos. Sasaki alleges that, from the beginning, Santos engaged in persistent sexual harassment that included unwanted touching, sexually-charged comments and physical assault.

• Santos touched and grabbed Sasaki’s forearm and rubbed her shoulders while she worked at her computer.

• While training her how to use the electronic medical records system, Santos touched Sasaki’s legs and pressed his face against hers.

• Behind the closed door of his private work room (usually reserved for patients), Santos grabbed Sasaki by her waist and pulled her close to him.

• During workhours, Santos commented on Sasaki’s appearance constantly. He pursued her and asked, “Are you trying to run away from me?” and “Are you hiding from me?”

According to the complaint, Sasaki reported the sexual harassment to Healthcare Talent Consulting. She was told to continue working at AltaMed until they could find a position for her at a new location. It never happened. Sasaki also alleges that she reported the repeated sexual assault and harassment to her supervisor at AltaMed. The Supervisor did not investigate or prevent further sexual harassment. Instead, the Supervisor let Santos continue to stalk and physically intimidate Sasaki. Fearing for her safety, Sasaki resigned. It is unclear whether Santos remains at AltaMed.

AN OCCUPATIONAL HAZARD: Sexual harassment is pervasive in healthcare. In 2020, the BMC Nursing Journal reported that the prevalence of sexual harassment against female nurses was high at 43.5 percent. The Joint Commission has called for health care institutions like AltaMed (which it accredited) to “institute procedures to ensure a zero tolerance for harassment and discrimination.”

A CALL TO ACTION: Mitch Mitchell of Arai Mitchell, the law firm representing Ms. Sasaki, says this litigation is “a call to action.” Recognizing that AltaMed recently celebrated its 50th Anniversary, Mitchell says, “An organization that is justifiably proud of its roots in the Chicano Rights Movement should honor its heritage by respecting the rights of women to be free from sexual harassment.“ He also noted that harassment-free workplaces are critical for the safety of patients. “The Joint Commission recognizes that patient safety may be compromised when medical professionals are forced to work in hostile environments. If AltaMed cares about serving the underserved, it must care for all its employees, especially women subject to sexual harassment.”

CASE INFORMATION: Sasaki v. AltaMed Health Services Corporation, Los Angeles Superior Court Case No. 21STCV34458 (filed 20 September 2021).

ABOUT ARAI MITCHELL: Founded in 2005, Arai Mitchell is a Los Angeles law firm that focuses on civil litigation and business matters, including counseling clients on intellectual property, corporate issues and regulatory requirements. Mitch Mitchell devotes a significant amount of time providing pro bono legal services and is especially interested in protecting the civil rights of Asian Americans and Native Americans, as well as advancing tribal sovereignty.