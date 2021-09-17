New book about the COVID-19 Pandemic - Perspectives in Humanities and Social Sciences
EINPresswire.com/ -- A book edited by Prof Simon X.B. Zhao, Prof Johnston H.C. Wong, Dr Charles Lowe, Dr Edoardo Monaco and Prof John Corbett entitled “COVID-19 Pandemic, Crisis Responses and the Changing World Perspectives in Humanities and Social Sciences” was published by Springer Nature on multiple platforms on August 28, 2021. The book assesses the intense impact that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been exerting throughout the globe in various domains across humanities and social sciences.
The authors of many chapters in the book are faculty members of Beijing Normal University - Hong Kong Baptist University United International College (BNU-HKBU UIC), a liberal arts joint-venture college located in Zhuhai, Guangdong Province, China, and in particular of its Division of Humanities and Social Sciences (DHSS). Outstanding alumni, as well as world-renowned scholars, are also among the contributors.
This timely, comprehensive publication is divided into three sections: the first section focuses on “Global Economics, Politics and Public Health Responses”, thus delving into the politico-economic governance side of the pandemic, mainly from a transnational perspective. The second section presents “Country Reports and Comparative Studies” of relevant national contexts in Asia, Europe, Africa and the Americas. Finally, the third section explores various realms across social disciplines as it examines “New Order and Impacts in Business, Culture and Society”.
This remarkable undertaking at the height of the COVID-19 threat is a striking example of how a whole international academic community was able to come together despite adversities and distance, and collectively began taking stock of global dynamics of vast proportions, whose effects will likely reverberate across continents and sectors for years to come.
About BNU-HKBU UIC
As the first full-scale cooperation in higher education between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, Beijing Normal University-Hong Kong Baptist University United International College (UIC) was jointly founded by Beijing Normal University (BNU) and Hong Kong Baptist University (HKBU). UIC is the first modern college in the Chinese mainland that upholds a liberal arts education, situated in Zhuhai city in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area
