BIM in Construction Market Anticipated to Reach $7,536.0 Million in 2027

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Use of Building Information Modeling (BIM) has created new opportunities for the construction industry to overcome the drawbacks caused by mismanagement and inadequate planning of projects. BIM has gained major importance in execution of large-scale projects. Further, BIM also offers data transparency within planners, executioners, stakeholders, and project managers to inspect over the construction projects for any short comings and risks.The global BIM in construction market size was valued at $2.5 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $7.5 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027.Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10655 Moreover, North America is the highest contributor in the BIM in construction market, owing to the developed construction techniques in the U.S. and Canada. However, China BIM in construction market is expected to grow significantly mainly due to high adoption rate of smart technologies in the country. The Chinese government has developed policies to enhance the growth of 5G connectivity technology. 5G network is highly efficient in interacting with building platforms and analyze data collection & processing in construction activities.Covid-19 Impact AnalysisThe COVID-19 pandemic has caused mixed results on the BIM in construction market mainly due to halt in international trade, prolonged lockdowns, and ceased construction processes. Although construction activities were delayed during 2020, the increasing dependence on work from home scenarios created new opportunities for the BIM in construction market growth.Key Market PlayersAutodesk Inc., AVEVA Group, Bentley Systems, Hexagon AB, NEMETSCHEK, Oracle Corporation, Procore Technologies, Inc., Trimble, Inc., Vectorworks, Inc., and Vizerra SA.Request for Custom Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10655 Key Market SegmentsBy Phase Of WorkConstructionOperationBy End-UserEngineersContractorsBy ApplicationResidentialNon-residentialBy Deployment ModelCloud-basedOn-premiseBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificLAMEAPurchase Enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10655