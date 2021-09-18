MILLIONAIREMATCH, AN DATING SITE DESIGNED FOR SUCCESSFUL AND ATTRACTIVE SINGLES, INTRODUCES 24/7 HUMAN CUSTOMER SERVICE

MillionaireMatch.com - The Original & Largest Millionaire Dating Since 2001 MM is an upscale dating app for successful people seeking dates , serious relationships, and marriage.

The live customer service is available to support the top dating site by phone, email, and live chat.

SILICON VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, US, September 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- While many companies have shifted to robot customer service to cut expenses over recent years, MillionaireMatch (MillionaireMatch.com), the first and largest millionaire dating site in the world, is introducing a live human customer service to resolve problems most efficiently for clientele.

Available seven days each week and 24 hours every day, MillionaireMatch users now can speak to a live customer service representative either online, via phone, or email, to successfully manage their time on the dating site. Customer service representatives are available to address a range of questions and issues related to MillionaireMatch, from how to create an account to how to use the website or mobile app.

Designed specifically for successful and attractive singles looking for a serious, long-term relationship, MillionaireMatch is home to over 5,000,000 influential members and facilitates over 2,000,000 messages between users each month. The dating site is frequented by pro athletes, doctors, lawyers, investors, entrepreneurs, beauty queens, supermodels, and Hollywood celebrities all looking for meaningful partnerships. To ensure quality and trust, members are verified by incomed and photos to confirm their identity. Having been featured on CNN, ABC, and CBS, and voted "Best of the Web" by Forbes.com, MillionaireMatch continues to be the place to meet successful singles, as thousands of couples have already found their match through the site.

The live customer service can be reached via phone, 416-628-1072, email, support@millionairematch.com, or online, here, 24/7. For more information, please visit www.millionairematch.com.

