Submit Release
News Search

There were 687 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 195,281 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.16.21

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced that he has signed the following bills:

  • AB 296 by Assemblymember Mike Gipson (D-Carson) – Sales and use taxes: exclusion: pawnbrokers: transfer of vested property.
  • AB 361 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Open meetings: state and local agencies: teleconferences.
  • AB 442 by Assemblymember Chad Mayes (I-Rancho Mirage) – Surface Mining and Reclamation Act of 1975: exemption: Metropolitan Water District of Southern California: master reclamation plan.
  • AB 465 by Assemblymember Adrin Nazarian (D-North Hollywood) – Professional fiduciaries: prelicensing and renewal or restoration: education.
  • AB 468 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Emotional support animals.
  • AB 506 by Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego) – Youth service organizations: child abuse and neglect prevention.
  • AB 556 by Assemblymember Brian Maienschein (D-San Diego) – Misuse of sperm, ova, or embryos: damages.
  • AB 559 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – San Joaquin River Conservancy: governing board.
  • AB 807 by Assemblymember Tim Grayson (D-Concord) – Bar pilots: pilotage rates.
  • AB 930 by Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) – Subsurface installations: attorney’s fees and costs.
  • AB 934 by Assemblymember Ken Cooley (D-Rancho Cordova) – Public buildings: shelter in place: guidelines.
  • AB 974 by Assemblymember Luz Rivas (D-Arleta) – Equestrian safety.
  • AB 1010 by Assemblymember Marc Berman (D-Menlo Park) – Architects: continuing education.
  • AB 1094 by Assemblymember Joaquin Arambula (D-Fresno) – Sexual orientation and gender identity data collection pilot project.
  • AB 1144 by Assemblymember Robert Rivas (D-Hollister) – Cottage food operations.
  • AB 1537 by Assemblymember Evan Low (D-Campbell) – The California Massage Therapy Council.
  • AB 1556 by Assemblymember Laura Friedman (D-Glendale) – Ticket sellers.
  • AB 1585 by the Committee on Health – Health care.
  • SB 208 by Senator Brian Dahle (R-Bieber) – Sierra Nevada Conservancy: Sierra Nevada Region: subregion: definitions: annual report.
  • SB 352 by Senator Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-Stockton) – The military: sexual harassment.
  • SB 614 by Senator Bob Archuleta (D-Pico Rivera) – California Military Department Support Fund activities.
  • SB 631 by Senator Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) – State claims: California Victim Compensation Board.
  • SB 634 by the Committee on Labor, Public Employment and Retirement – Public employees’ retirement.
  • SB 776 by Senator Lena Gonzalez (D-Long Beach) – Safe drinking water and water quality.
  • SB 826 by the Committee on Business, Professions and Economic Development – Business and professions.
  • SB 828 by the Committee on Governmental Organization – Surplus state real property: disposal.

For full text of the bills, visit: http://leginfo.legislature.ca.gov

 ###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Signs Legislation 9.16.21

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.