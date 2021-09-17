Stem Cell Banking Market to Reach USD USD 2802.1 Million by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2% | Valuates Reports

Stem Cell storage will have a good future; the storage fee will continue to increase. The technology will more mature and the industry is more dispersion.

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stem Cell Banking Market Statistics 2027

The global Stem Cell Banking market size is projected to reach USD 2802.1 Million by 2027, from USD 1722.3 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2021-2027.

Stem Cell Banking refers to the human stem cell transplantation for the purpose, with acquisition, processing, preservation and provides the ability to differentiate stem cell storage bank, has been called the "life bank".

The Global new storage of the Stem Cell is about 420 k units in 2016. The region of new storage is relative concentrated. The main storage mechanism is relative concentrated, major in North America and China. The Stem Cell accumulated storage has great relationship with the local economical developed level and medical level. To data 2016, the accumulated storage is about 4300 k units. North America is the largest accumulated storage of stem cell, with a market share about 38%; China is the second largest accumulated storage of stem cell. Enjoying accumulated storage market share of 33%. The storage fee is in the increasing trend, from 2381 USD/Unit in 2012 to 2991 USD/Unit in 2016; the average storage fee about 3000 USD per unit in 2016. The gross margin has the similar trend with the storage fee. The gross margin is about 76.5% in 2016.

By Type

• Umbilical Cord Blood Stem Cell
• Embryonic Stem Cell
• Adult Stem Cell
• Other

By Application

• Diseases Therapy
• Healthcare

Key Companies
• CCBC
• CBR
• ViaCord
• Esperite
• Vcanbio
• Boyalife
• LifeCell
• Crioestaminal
• RMS Regrow
• Cordlife
• PBKM FamiCord
• cells4life
• Beikebiotech
• StemCyte
• Cryo-cell
• Cellsafe Biotech
• PacifiCord
• Americord
• Krio
• Familycord
• Cryo Stemcell
• Stemade Biotech.

By Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East and Africa

