Pure Hair Gaze Promotes Sharon Davidson to Vice President of Marketing
ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pure Hair Gaze, A black-owned beauty brand company specializing in the promotion of hair extensions and wigs, today announced the promotion of Sharon Davidson to Vice President of Marketing -Atlanta, Georgia (September 25, 2021 ) – She will have the primary responsibility for marketing Pure Hair Gaze’s products to the company’s retail customers.
“We are thrilled with Sharon’s performance since she joined us a year ago. Her dedication to digital innovation and strategic marketing at a time when the firm needed exactly such foresight to thrive under unprecedented circumstances has made her invaluable. I’m excited to see her promoted to the Vice President of Marketing role and look forward to her continued success and impact on our firm’s creative leadership” said Marvin McLendon, President of Pure Hair Gaze
The marketing team led by Sharon launched two successful marketing campaigns in 2021 that sought to capture heightened hair extensions interest from Southeastern United States buyers looking to upgrade their present hair styles. With videos highlighting the specific appeal of various hair extensions and wigs the social media campaign “Beautify Your life ” helped position the firm and its affiliates as experts for people who wanted buy hair extensions and resulted in increased web activity and inquiries from potential buyers.
A seasoned marketing professional who is passionate about digital communications and design, Sharon brings a forward-thinking approach, a hallmark of her career. Prior to joining Pure Hair Gaze, Sharon served as Digital Marketing Manager and Web Designer with AT&T in Portland, Oregon . During this period, she earned a certificate in Full-Stack JavaScript Software Development.
Sharon joined the company in 2016 as a digital manager and quickly rose to several upper level management positions. Ms. Davidson received an a marketing degree from U.C. Berkeley and an MBA from Georgia State University. She is a member of the American Society of Telecommunications Professionals .
About Pure Hair Gaze
Pure Hair Gaze. (CEW) is a professional hair extension and wig organization with 120 employees servings customers across the globe. Every day Pure Hair Gaze engages thousands of shoppers in a journey of discovery through an ever-changing collection of hair extensions, wigs, clip-ons and other fresh new products. Along the way, we connect shoppers to interesting personalities, engaging stories, and award-winning customer service. For more information, visit the website at purehairgaze.com or on Instagram at instagram.com/purehairgaze1
