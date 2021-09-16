TRILLERVERZ II CONTINUES RECORD BREAKING STREAK OF VIEWERSHIP
Hip Hop fans and Boxing fans were the huge winners this past Tuesday night, September 14 as TRILLERVERZ II delivered record-breaking numbers of viewership once again. With an outstanding five-fight boxing card from the Hard Rock LIVE at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino followed by a star-studded, celebrity filled Verzuz Battle between FAT JOE and JA RULE from the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, TRILLERVERZ truly delivered once again in an unprecedented way.
With total viewership still being tabulated, TRILLERVERZ II will exceed the 5,000,000 broadcast views from its debut on August 3 which featured the first LIVE Verzuz Battle between THE LOX and DIPSET.
Included among the stars who joined FAT JOE and JA RULE as they went twenty rounds onstage Tuesday night were NELLY, ASHANTI, REMY MA, LIL MO and VITA.
Said the Former Heavyweight Champion of the World, SHANNON ‘THE CANNON’ BRIGGS’, “This was my first Triller Fight Club boxing event and I was blown away by the quality of the fights and the intensity of the production. It’s no wonder all the old-time boxing promoters have it out for them. They are shaking up boxing, Let’s GO Champ.”
Below is a chart detailing the TRILLERVERZ events as they relate to the average viewership of other top network shows over the last twelve months
2020 Sunday Night Football (NBC) – 6,216,000
2021 TrillerVerz I and II (August 3, September 14, 2021) – 5,022,000
2020 Thursday Night Football (FOX/NFL) – 5,008,000
2020 Monday Night Football (ESPN) – 4,494,000
2021 This is US (NBC) – 2,636,000
2021 The Masked Singer (FOX) – 2,599,000
2021 Grey Anatomy (NBC) – 2,519,000
2021 Equalizer (CBS) – 2,442,000
2021 9-1-1 (FOX) – 2,442,000
2021 The Bachelorette (ABC) – 2,308,000
2021 The Bachelor (ABC) – 2,283,000
The extraordinary numbers for a new industry venture truly validate the quick success of TRILLERVERZ, created and overseen by world renowned producers SWIZZ BEATZ and TIMBALAND and produced by TRILLER FIGHT CLUB, the internationally acclaimed company known for pairing world class boxing and iconic music legends.
Big winners in the boxing ring on Tuesday night were DANIELITO ZORRILLA, NAHIR ALBRIGHT, MIGUEL MADUENO-ANGULO, YUNIESKI GONZALEZ and BRYCE HENRY.
The entire TRILLERVERZ event can be replayed at FITE.TV and www.TrillerFightClub.com. Details on the next TRILLERVERZ will be announced shortly!
TRILLER FIGHT CLUB returns to the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on October 4, 2021 with an extraordinary boxing card headlined by the highly anticipated UNDISPUTED Lightweight World Championship between Champion, ‘THE TAKEOVER’ TEOFIMO LOPEZ and Mandatory Challenger ‘FEROCIOUS’ GEORGE KAMBOSOS. Tickets starting at $56 can be purchased at www.TrillerFightClub.com. The event will be broadcast live on Pay-Per-View priced at $49.99 available globally through FITE.TV and on traditional cable/satellite via iNDemand.
