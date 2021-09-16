Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Sept. 17-20) - Phoenix area

PHOENIX – Several freeway improvement projects in the Phoenix area will require closures this weekend (Sept. 17-20), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend freeway restrictions are in place:

Eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) closed between Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and Loop 202 (SuperRedTan Interchange) in the East Valley f rom 11:55 p.m. Friday to 11:55 p.m. Saturday (Sept. 18) for pavement sealing. Please allow extra travel time. DETOURS : Consider using eastbound Loop 202 EB (Red Mountain or Santan freeways) or eastbound Baseline Road and Southern Avenue as alternate routes. Note: Crews will reopen eastbound US 60 in segments as the pavement sealing work progresses on Saturday. Closure times listed are approximate and subject to adjustment.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.