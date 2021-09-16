Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in 8 counties for October

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in eight counties during October. Hunter safety courses are designed to help students become safe, responsible and knowledgeable hunters, and learn about conservation.

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must always accompany children younger than 16.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The date and times are:

Baker Oct. 2 (8 a.m. until complete) Macclenny and range to immediately follow in Lake City

Oct. 16 (8 a.m. until complete) Macclenny and range to immediately follow in Lake City

Bradford Oct. 28 (6 to 9 p.m.) Starke and Oct. 30 (8 a.m. until noon) Graham

Citrus Oct.16 (9 a.m. until complete) Lecanto

Clay Oct. 21 (6 to 9 p.m.) Green Cove Springs and Oct. 23 (8 a.m. until noon) Graham

Columbia Oct. 16 (8 a.m. until complete) Lake City

Duval Oct. 12 (6 to 9 p.m.) and Oct. 16 (8:30 a.m. until noon) Jacksonville

Madison Oct. 16 (1 p.m. until complete) Madison

Nassau Oct. 30 (8 a.m. until complete) Fernandina Beach

The specific location for these classes will be given to those who register in advance. Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/hunting, then clicking on “Hunter Safety” or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Lake City at 386-758-0525.