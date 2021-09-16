September 2021 Monthly Bulletin

Commercial Bank Activity

New Bank

Genesis Bank 4675 MacArthur Court, Suite 1600, Newport Beach 949-273-1226 949-273-1227 (fax) Officers: Stephen Gordon, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Jenny Simmons, President / Chief Operating Officer Brian Fitzmaurice, Executive Vice President / Chief Credit Officer Andy Gallardo, Executive Vice President / Chief Legal and Risk Officer Will Han, Executive Vice President / Chief Financial Officer Capitalization: $57,000,000.00 Website: /www.mygenesisbank.com Opened: August 2, 2021

Merger

American River Bank, Sacramento, to merge with and into Bank of Marin, Novato Effected: 8/07/21

Valley Republic Bank, Bakersfield, to merge with and into Tri Counties Bank, Chico Filed: 8/04/21

Purchase of Partial Business Unit

Cathay Bank, to acquire the banking business of ten branch offices of HSBC Bank USA, National Association and additional loans and deposits associated with HSBC’s West Coast mass retail market consumer banking business and retail business banking business Approved: 8/20/21

Royal Business Bank, to acquire the banking business of the Honolulu branch of Bank of the Orient Filed: 8/02/21

Sale of Partial Business Unit

Bank of the Orient, to sell the banking business of its Hawaii branch to Royal Business Bank Filed: 8/05/21