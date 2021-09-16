ODA and DEQ invite public comment on the NPDES permit

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA) together with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) invite the public to provide oral and written comment on the proposal to renew the Confined Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) water quality general permit known as the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) permit. The CAFO permit program is administered jointly by ODA and DEQ, pursuant to statutory authority. ORS 468B.217.

Public comment will be accepted beginning September 16 and ending on October 25, 2021, at 5:00pm. All comments will become part of the public record.

To submit public comment:

Mail: CAFO NPDES GENERAL PERMIT COMMENTS

CAFO PROGRAM SUITE 324

635 Capitol Street NE

Salem, Oregon 97301

Email: janet.short@oda.oregon.gov

Fax: 503.985.4730

NPDES General Permit Renewal Public Hearing

Date: October 18, 2021

Time: 1:30pm

A summary of changes and updates proposed include the following:

Updates in the definition section, such as using the term nutrient management plan in place of animal waste management plan as well as updates and additions to other permit terms.

Addition of Tier I and Tier II large CAFO categories.

A two-step permitting process for permit coverage for new, large Tier II CAFO and CAFOs that expand to a Tier II category.

Addition of conditions that support implementation of the nutrient management plan.

Increased frequency of inspections conducted by the permittee and increased soil sampling in Groundwater Management Areas.

More detail on minimum quantification limits.

Electronic reporting requirements.

ODA and DEQ will consider and respond to all comments received and may modify the proposed permit based on comments, issue the permit as noticed or not issue the permit. Equal weight is given to written and oral comments. Once final, the NPDES general permit will expire no more than five years from issuance. The existing NPDES permit expired on February 28, 2021. Those NPDES CAFO Permit registrants that timely renewed their Permit registrations are subject to the expired Permit conditions until the new Permit is available. No new registrants can be added until a new permit is issued.